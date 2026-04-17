YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: Here’s how you can turn it off completely to avoid endless scrolling

YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: In a move aimed at giving users more control over their screen time, YouTube has rolled out a new feature that allows users to effectively disable Shorts on the mobile app. The update introduces a zero-minute option in the Shorts timer, making it possible to hide short-form videos from the main feed.

The feature is currently rolling out globally and is part of YouTube’s broader push to help users better manage their time on the platform.

What is the new Shorts control feature?

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YouTube had earlier introduced a Shorts timer that allowed users to limit viewing between 15 minutes and two hours. Once the set time was reached, the app would show a reminder to stop scrolling.

With the latest update, users can now set this limit to “0 minutes,” which changes how the feature works.

The Shorts feed gets disabled instantly

A message appears saying you’ve “reached your Shorts feed limit”

Infinite scrolling is effectively removed from the home screen

This is the first time YouTube has allowed users to completely turn off Shorts using built-in controls.

How to turn off YouTube Shorts

Users can enable this feature through the app’s settings:

Open the YouTube app

Go to Settings

Tap on Time management

Turn on Shorts feed limit

Set the timer to 0 minutes

Once enabled, the Shorts section will no longer appear on your home screen.

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What changes after disabling Shorts?

While the feature removes Shorts from the homepage, it does not completely erase them from the platform.

Shorts may still appear in the Subscriptions feed

They can show up in search results

Individual Shorts can still be opened manually

Scrolling in the Shorts tab is paused with a limit message

This means the feature focuses more on reducing passive scrolling rather than blocking Shorts entirely.

In recent years, short-form videos have become highly addictive for many users. With this update, YouTube is giving people a simple way to cut down on endless scrolling.

Whether you are trying to stay focused, reduce screen time, or just clean up your feed, the new Shorts control can be a useful tool for everyday use.