Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038297https://zeenews.india.com/technology/youtube-s-shorts-disable-feature-here-s-how-you-can-turn-it-off-completely-to-avoid-endless-scrolling-3038297.html
NewsTechnologyYouTube’s Shorts disable feature: Here’s how you can turn it off completely to avoid endless scrolling
TECHNOLOGY

YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: Here’s how you can turn it off completely to avoid endless scrolling

YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: The update introduces a zero-minute option in the Shorts timer, making it possible to hide short-form videos from the main feed.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: Here’s how you can turn it off completely to avoid endless scrollingImage credit: gemini

YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: In a move aimed at giving users more control over their screen time, YouTube has rolled out a new feature that allows users to effectively disable Shorts on the mobile app. The update introduces a zero-minute option in the Shorts timer, making it possible to hide short-form videos from the main feed.

The feature is currently rolling out globally and is part of YouTube’s broader push to help users better manage their time on the platform.

What is the new Shorts control feature?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

YouTube had earlier introduced a Shorts timer that allowed users to limit viewing between 15 minutes and two hours. Once the set time was reached, the app would show a reminder to stop scrolling.

With the latest update, users can now set this limit to “0 minutes,” which changes how the feature works.

  • The Shorts feed gets disabled instantly
  • A message appears saying you’ve “reached your Shorts feed limit”
  • Infinite scrolling is effectively removed from the home screen

This is the first time YouTube has allowed users to completely turn off Shorts using built-in controls.

How to turn off YouTube Shorts

Users can enable this feature through the app’s settings:

  • Open the YouTube app
  • Go to Settings
  • Tap on Time management
  • Turn on Shorts feed limit
  • Set the timer to 0 minutes

Once enabled, the Shorts section will no longer appear on your home screen.

(Also Read: AI image generation: 8 must try viral Google Gemini prompts to create stunning photos)

What changes after disabling Shorts?

While the feature removes Shorts from the homepage, it does not completely erase them from the platform.

  • Shorts may still appear in the Subscriptions feed
  • They can show up in search results
  • Individual Shorts can still be opened manually
  • Scrolling in the Shorts tab is paused with a limit message

This means the feature focuses more on reducing passive scrolling rather than blocking Shorts entirely.

In recent years, short-form videos have become highly addictive for many users. With this update, YouTube is giving people a simple way to cut down on endless scrolling.

Whether you are trying to stay focused, reduce screen time, or just clean up your feed, the new Shorts control can be a useful tool for everyday use.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Red Fort Blast
Kashmir SIA finds no link of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Delhi Red Fort blast case
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 result
Blame game erupts in MI camp after loss vs PBKS, Hardik Pandya says this
India-US ties
Amid America's Pakistan pivot, should India recalibrate Russia strategy?
Strait of Malacca Naming History
Did you know an Indian amla tree is linked to Strait of Malacca? Here’s story
Women Reservation Bill
Muslim quota within Women’s Reservation bill: What the Constitution says | DNA
mobility
Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six facts
israel lebanon
Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says 'has been my honour...'
Shreyas Iyer Catch vs MI
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch of IPL 2026’ stuns Rohit & SKY, goes viral
Quinton de Kock 112 vs PBKS IPL 2026
De Kock’s century in vain as MI struggle continues; PBKS need 196 runs
Jay Shah Young Global Leaders 2026
Jay Shah named WEF Young Leader 2026 for global cricket impact; Know details