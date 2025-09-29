India’s 'Swadeshi' App: India’s homegrown messaging app Arattai has overtaken global rivals to secure the top spot on app stores, surpassing WhatsApp. Developed by Chennai-based Zoho, the platform brands itself as a “spyware-free, made-in-India” messenger, resonating strongly with Indian users. Originally launched in 2021 as an experimental project and positioned as an alternative to WhatsApp, Arattai—derived from the Tamil word meaning “chat” or “chit-chat”—has now evolved into a mainstream contender.

The milestone follows a week of rising buzz powered by endorsements, memes, and a surge of patriotic downloads. Its sudden spike in popularity also gained momentum after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged citizens to adopt local digital platforms, highlighting Arattai as a leading example. Adding further, he described it as a genuine Swadeshi alternative that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting homegrown technology.

Zoho's Instant Messaging App Arattai: Features

Arattai offers one-to-one and group chats with text, voice notes, and media sharing, along with audio and video calls backed by Zoho’s promise of end-to-end encryption. The app also supports multiple devices, including desktop and even Android TV, making it more versatile. Adding further, users can share updates through stories or follow creators via dedicated channels, giving the platform a social touch beyond regular messaging.

Zoho's Instant Messaging App Arattai: How It Differs from WhatsApp

Arattai stands out from other messaging apps, including WhatsApp, due to Zoho’s clear focus on privacy. While many global rivals face accusations of using personal data for advertising, Zoho says Arattai does not monetize user information and remains fully committed to keeping it private. At a time when concerns about digital security and surveillance are rising in India, this promise has become one of the app’s biggest advantages. (Also Read: BSNL's Intelligent Swadeshi 4G Network To Connect 26,700 Villages With High-Speed Internet)

Zoho's Instant Messaging App Arattai: Can It Really Knock Over WhatsApp?

That’s the billion-dollar question. WhatsApp remains deeply entrenched in India, boasting over 500 million users in the country alone. For most people, it’s the default setting for chatting, calling, and even business transactions.

Arattai’s rise to the top of app store charts shows strong curiosity, but turning downloads into long-term daily use is another battle entirely. However, the key limitation, and where WhatsApp has an advantage, is the end-to-end encryption.