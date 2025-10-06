Zoho Arattai: Not WhatsApp, Signal, Or Telegram: How To Install It On iPhone And Android; Check Five Features That Stand Out In 2025

Zoho Arattai Features: Zoho has introduced Arattai, a free messaging platform with internet calling. The new app is marketed as an Indian alternative to WhatsApp, optimized for low-end smartphones and slower networks. Following its launch, it is being hailed as India’s answer to Meta’s WhatsApp.

The Tamil word “Arattai” means “casual conversation” or “chat,” capturing the essence of the app. Zoho highlights simplicity in communication while placing strong emphasis on privacy and security, assuring users that their data will never be shared with third parties.

Currently, no messaging app, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, WeChat, Line, or KakaoTalk, offers an official Android TV version. Users must rely on temporary solutions or creative workarounds to access their messages on TV. However, Arattai provides an official, dedicated app for Android TV, available for download via the Play Store.

Not WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram, Zoho Arattai delivers a fresh messaging experience with unique features. Here are five standout features that make it a compelling alternative to other popular messaging apps.

No AI Integration

In contrast to Meta, which has embedded AI features across WhatsApp and its other platforms, Arattai currently offers no AI tools. This keeps the app straightforward, allowing users to interact without automated suggestions or AI-driven prompts.

Mentions

Arattai offers a Mentions feature, similar to Slack, that gathers all messages referencing a user. This helps track notifications and conversations more efficiently, addressing a common issue WhatsApp users face in keeping context.

No Advertisements

Arattai is ad-free and guarantees that user data won’t be used for commercial purposes. All data is stored in Indian data centres. While voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, text messages aren’t fully secured, unlike WhatsApp’s complete end-to-end encryption.

Pocket

The Pocket feature lets users save notes, images, videos, and reminders in a private space, separate from chats. Much like WhatsApp’s “Chat with Yourself,” Pocket offers a secure, end-to-end encrypted way to organize personal content. (Also Read: BSNL Introduces Free VoWiFi Service In India To Compete With Airtel And Vodafone Idea: Check Features And How To Use It)

Meetings

Arattai’s Meetings feature delivers video calls on par with Zoom and Google Meet, going beyond WhatsApp’s basic video calling. Accessible from the bottom dock, it allows users to start instant calls, join ongoing meetings, or schedule future ones, while also keeping track of all past and upcoming sessions.

How to Install Arattai On iPhone

Step 1: Open the app after installation.

Step 2: Select your country and enter your phone number.

Step 3: Verify your number using the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 4: Grant permissions for contacts, microphone, camera, and notifications.

Step 5: Set up your profile by adding a name and photo for easy recognition by your contacts.

How to Install Arattai On Android

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your Android device.

Step 2: Search for Arattai Messenger (Zoho Corporation).

Step 3: Tap Install to download the app.

Step 4: Alternatively, visit the official Arattai website to download safely; avoid third-party APKs.

Adding further, the new messaging app provides voice and text messaging, document and image sharing, audio and video calls, and group chats with up to 1,000 participants. It also offers dedicated channels for streamlined and organised communication.