Zoom Hacking Alert in India: Government issues high-risk warning; How to keep your video calls or meetings safe

Zoom Security Issues: If you often use Zoom for work meetings, online classes, or catching up with friends, here’s an important warning. The Indian government has issued a high-risk security alert for Zoom users, highlighting potential hacking threats. With cyberattacks on video apps increasing worldwide, sensitive data, personal information, and business communications could be at risk.

The warning comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which reported a critical vulnerability on February 2, 2026. According to the advisory, hackers can use this security flaw to send harmful commands to a device from far away. If the device is affected, the attacker could completely take control of it just like the real owner.

The US-based video conferencing app Zoom has classified this flaw as “Critical”, giving it a CVSS score of 9.9 out of 10, which makes it one of the most dangerous software vulnerabilities. Known as CVE-2026-22844, the issue could let a meeting participant run harmful commands on the server through network access.

The problem is in Zoom’s Node Multimedia Router (MMR), which manages audio and video in large or hybrid meetings. CERT-In said it affects Zoom Node Meetings, Hybrid, and Zoom Node Meeting Connector modules running versions older than 5.2.1716.0. Both CERT-In and Zoom have advised administrators to update to version 5.2.1716.0 or later immediately.

How does Zoom use personal data?

Zoom mainly uses your personal data to improve its services and offer better features. For example, it can remember your preferences, customize your experience, and show relevant updates. Your data is also used to manage your account and keep you informed about upcoming meetings. In some cases, Zoom may use your information for advertising purposes, such as promoting its own products.

Stay Safe on Zoom: Easy tips for secure video calls and meetings

Pointer 1: Always use the latest version of Zoom to ensure you have security patches and new safety features.

Pointer 2: Protect your meetings with unique passwords and avoid sharing links publicly.

Pointer 3: Allow only invited participants to join by using the waiting room feature.

Pointer 4: Limit screen sharing to hosts or trusted participants to prevent unauthorized access.

Pointer 5: Avoid clicking unknown links or downloading files from untrusted participants during meetings.