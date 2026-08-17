Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Zuckerberg’s Meta faces a $1.4 trillion threat: Could Instagram and Facebook change forever?

Zuckerberg’s Meta faces a $1.4 trillion threat: Could Instagram and Facebook change forever?

The case could force Meta to change familiar features such as likes, autoplay and notifications. A ruling against the company could also bring new protections for young users across the United States.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
Zuckerberg’s Meta faces a $1.4 trillion threat: Could Instagram and Facebook change forever?
Image Credit: (Photo courtesy: Meta)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Zuckerberg’s Meta faces a $1.4 trillion threat: Could Instagram and Facebook change forever?
2
3
4
5