Hyderabad

8900 kg of explosives materials seized in Telangana, two nabbed

The police has registered a case under Section 9(B)(1)(c) of the Explosives Act.

Representational image

Hyderabad: Police nabbed two persons and seized 8,900 kg of explosives (376 Boosters) and 165 Non-Electric detonators from their possession. 

"On Saturday late night Keesara Police and Special Operation Team seized two vehicles containing explosive materials and took two persons under custody," Rachakonda police said on Sunday. 

On October 12, T Venkatesham, driver of the vehicle, started from Bommalaramaram at around 7 pm after loading the explosive material. In Keesara he met with Shravan Reddy. On his instructions, he unloaded the entire explosive material at Harsha Stone Industry at Vannigudem, Keesara.

Meanwhile, on specific information, J Narender Goud, Inspector of Police Keesara, Naveen Kumar Inspector of Police, SOT Rachakonda along with the staff raided the premises and seized the material along with the vehicles. The driver Venkatesham and Shravan Reddy were taken into custody.

A case has been registered under Section 9(B)(1)(c) of the Explosives Act. Further investigation is underway. 

HyderabadAndhra PradeshKeesara PoliceSpecial Operation TeamBommalaramaram
