Coronavirus: 5 persons returning home due to COVID-19 lockdown die after van-mini truck collision in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: At least five persons died on the spot and six others were injured after collision between lorry and mini truck in Shamshabad, Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday (March 28, 2020).

According to reports, the mini-truck in which they were travelling was carrying about 30 people who were going to their homes in Raichur district in Karnataka amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Those injured in the incident have been shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment, said R Venkatesh, Circle Inspector, Shamshabad Rural Police Station.

The victims are road construction workers and labourers and were going back to their homes in Raichur District of Karnataka, from Suryapet in Telangana, after the 21-day lockdown was announced in the country.

The dead bodies had been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said.