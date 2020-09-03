Maoist killed in encounter in Telangana, country-made pistol recovered

HYDERABAD: A Maoist was killed in a police encounter at Bhadradri Kothegudem district of Telangana. According to the District Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt, "at Dubbagudem, a special police team spotted two people on a motorcycle early morning today who looked suspicious. When they were asked to stop but they opened fire. In retaliation, the police too opened fire killing one of them instantly while the other person escaped."

A country-made pistol was recovered from the deceased who is believed to be in the mid-20s. However, his identity is yet to be ascertained. The local police are hunting for the other person who escaped.

On the other hand, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy is touring the north Telangana districts and meeting the SPs and other top police officials in the backdrop of information that Maoists are once again trying to get a foothold in Telangana.