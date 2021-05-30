Hyderabad: Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended to 6 am to 1 pm, the decision comes after a Cabinet meeting.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, KT Rama Rao the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development wrote: Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm. Limited revival of economic activity is also consented. Guidelines will be issued soon."

Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm Limited revival of economic activity is also consented. Guidelines will be issued soon — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 30, 2021

In another tweet, KTR mentioned, "Cabinet has decided that Students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely."

Earlier, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had imposed a 10-day lockdown in the state from May 12 in view of rising coronavirus infections, which was later extended on May 18. Additionally, the state government has been taking strict actions against the lockdown guideline violators.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana reported 3,527 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 37,793, as per the state health department. Telangana also recorded 19 COVID-related deaths and 3,982 recoveries in the 24-hours.

Live TV