Telangana police constable dies due to coronavirus COVID-19, DGP assures full help to his family

HYDERABAD: A Telangana Police constable died due to coronavirus infection on Thursday - possibly the first case of death of a policeman due to the deadly virus in the state. The deceased was identified as Dayakar Reddy who was posted at the Kulsumpura Police Station.

He died due to the COVID-19 infection on Wednesday night. State’s DGP took to Twitter to confirm the tragic news.

“#PoliceConstableOfficer Dayakar Reddy a #Covid19FrontLineWarrior of @hydcitypolice died of #CoronaVirus last night @ GandhiHospital,’’ he said in a tweet.

The DGP, while paying tribute to the deceased policeman as a 'frontline COVID-19 warrior', also assured full help to his bereaved family.

“My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means,” he said in the tweet.

#PoliceConstableOfficer Dayakar Reddy a #Covid19FrontLineWarrior of @hydcitypolice died of #CoronaVirus last night @ GandhiHospital.

My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means. pic.twitter.com/6eybsLycfj — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 21, 2020

He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days.

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in Telangana rose to (1,661) on Thursday. Twenty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total such cases reported in the state to 1,661.

It included 12 migrants who were tested positive for coronavirus. "The total active cases in the state stands at 608. The death toll in the state stands at 40. 1,013 patients have been cured and discharged. 89 migrants have tested positive till Wednesday in Telangana state," the state Health Department had said.