Telangana zilla parishad, local bodies election results 2019 live updates

The ruling Telagana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) put up a splendid performance in the rural local body polls in Telangana, winning a majority of the zilla parishad territorial constituency and mandal parishad territorial constituency seats. The main opposition Congress stood second, while the BJP demonstrated its presence in the rural areas. The performance of the Telugu Desam Party, CPI and CPI(M) continued to be poor.

The election for 539 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs were held in three phases in May. The counting of votes started on Tuesday and is still going on. Upbeat over his partys 'historic' win, TRS working president K T Rama Rao said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.

Here are the live updates:

* In Karimnagar district, the party won 13 ZPTCs of the total 15 and 77 MPTCs. The TRS bagged 77 of the total 178 MPTCs in the poll. Congress and BJP emerged victorious in 21 and 12 MPTCs respectively. The party, however, lost in Chinna Mulkanur, an adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) polls.

* In Nizamabad district, TRS lost in Pothangal, the village of the in-laws of former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Rao. She was defeated by her BJP rival in Nizamabad in the recent Lok Sabha poll. The polls were held in three-phases last month.