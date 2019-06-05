close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana zilla parishad, local bodies election results 2019 live updates

The main opposition Congress stood second, while the BJP demonstrated its presence in the rural areas. The performance of the Telugu Desam Party, CPI and CPI(M) continued to be poor.

Telangana zilla parishad, local bodies election results 2019 live updates

The ruling Telagana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) put up a splendid performance in the rural local body polls in Telangana, winning a majority of the zilla parishad territorial constituency and mandal parishad territorial constituency seats. The main opposition Congress stood second, while the BJP demonstrated its presence in the rural areas. The performance of the Telugu Desam Party, CPI and CPI(M) continued to be poor.

The election for 539 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs were held in three phases in May. The counting of votes started on Tuesday and is still going on. Upbeat over his partys 'historic' win, TRS working president K T Rama Rao said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.

Here are the live updates:

* In Karimnagar district, the party won 13 ZPTCs of the total 15 and 77 MPTCs. The TRS bagged 77 of the total 178 MPTCs in the poll. Congress and BJP emerged victorious in 21 and 12 MPTCs respectively. The party, however, lost in Chinna Mulkanur, an adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) polls.

* In Nizamabad district, TRS lost in Pothangal, the village of the in-laws of former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Rao. She was defeated by her BJP rival in Nizamabad in the recent Lok Sabha poll. The polls were held in three-phases last month.

Tags:
TelanganaZilla ParishadZilla parishad result 2019Local bodies election result 2019
Next
Story

Telangana govt releases Rs 6900 crore for farmers support scheme

Must Watch

PT4M39S

Plant a sapling, take a selfie with it on World Environment Day: Javadekar urges people