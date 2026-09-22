10 most popular Hindi shows on OTT as per IMDb user ratings: Panchayat to Mirzapur

Ratings don't lie — and on IMDb, Indian audiences have been voting with their remotes. While marketing budgets and star power can drive first-week views, it's staying power that separates a hit from a genuine favourite, and that's exactly what this list captures. Topping the chart is the crime universe of Mirzapur, a series that redefined binge-watching in India, while at the other end sits Operation Safed Sagar, the newest entrant dramatising the Indian Air Force's real-life heroics during the Kargil War. In between are the shows that turned OTT into appointment viewing — village comedies, stock-market thrillers, and slow-burn mysteries that built loyal followings one episode at a time. If a series makes this cut, it's because viewers didn't just watch it — they rated it, defended it, and kept coming back for more.
Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story is a financial thriller biopic directed by Hansal Mehta, with Jai Mehta serving as the co-director. Based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by many stockbrokers, including Harshad Mehta, the series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.
IMDb user ratings: 9.2
Sapne Vs Everyone is a famous TV series by The Viral Fever (TVF). Written and directed by Ambrish Verma, it premiered on December 8, 2023, on TVF's YouTube channel and later on Amazon Prime Video.
IMDb user ratings: 9.2
Gullak is a famous web series created by Shreyansh Pandey under The Viral Fever (TVF). The series revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh and Shanti Mishra and their sons Anand 'Annu' Mishra and Aman Mishra and features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta (seasons 1-4), Anant Joshi (season 5), and Harsh Mayar in the respective mentioned lead roles, with Sunita Rajwar as their neighbour.
IMDb user ratings: 9.1
Panchayat is a comedy drama web series created by The Viral Fever. Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya, the series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa, alongside Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.
IMDb user ratings: 9.0
Kota Factory is a web series created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu and produced by Arunabh Kumar for The Viral Fever. The story is set in Kota, Rajasthan, an educational hub famous for its coaching centres.
IMDb user ratings: 9.0
India's Got Latent is a comedy talent show hosted by Samay Raina on YouTube since 2024. Inspired by the international Got Talent franchise and Kill Tony, it features a wide variety of acts including singing, dancing, magic, and comedy.
IMDb user ratings: 8.9
The Family Man is a spy thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK. It features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.
IMDb user ratings: 8.6
Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is a hard-hitting web-series created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar and directed by Oni Sen. It stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, Abhay Verma and others. It is based on Operation Safed Sagar, the code name for the Indian Air Force's No. 17 Squadron of the IAF operations during the Kargil War.
IMDb user ratings: 8.6
Mirzapur is an action crime thriller streaming television series by Karan Anshuman, who wrote the script along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. Anshuman directed the first season of the series, along with Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, the latter of whom directed the second season and third season along with Anand Iyer.
IMDb user ratings: 8.4
Sacred Games is a neo-noir crime thriller television series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. Produced and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap under Phantom Films, it is India's first Netflix original series. The novel was adapted by Varun Grover, Smita Singh, and Vasant Nath. Kelly Luegenbiehl, Erik Barmack and Motwane were the series' executive producers.
IMDb user ratings: 8.5
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