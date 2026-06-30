7 shows on OTT every Gen Z kid must watch before hitting the college life

OTT Watchlist of shows: Everyone seems to have an opinion about college. For some, it turns into the best years of their life while for others, it's overwhelming, disorienting, even a little lonely — and most people land somewhere in between. Nobody actually shows up ready. You just arrive, get knocked off balance a bit, and slowly find your footing. That's probably why certain shows stick with you right before this chapter starts. They're not instructional. They don't tell you what classes to take or how to make friends. But they leave you with something else — a kind of emotional shorthand you don't realize you needed until you're actually living it. Here are 7 shows worth watching before college throws you in.