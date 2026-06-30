7 shows on OTT every Gen Z kid must watch before hitting the college life

OTT Watchlist of shows: Everyone seems to have an opinion about college. For some, it turns into the best years of their life while for others, it's overwhelming, disorienting, even a little lonely — and most people land somewhere in between. Nobody actually shows up ready. You just arrive, get knocked off balance a bit, and slowly find your footing. That's probably why certain shows stick with you right before this chapter starts. They're not instructional. They don't tell you what classes to take or how to make friends. But they leave you with something else — a kind of emotional shorthand you don't realize you needed until you're actually living it. Here are 7 shows worth watching before college throws you in.
The Next Class is a 7-episode docu-series hosted by Aditi Arya Kotak. This show captures that awkward in-between phase right after school ends when everything feels uncertain.It sits in that emotional transition where confusion and excitement exist together. That's what makes it feel real, because the tone is subtle, not overly dramatic. It provides a candid look at new-age learning spaces such as Scaler School of Technology, and how some institutions are re-thinking what it means to prepare students for the future.
Hostel Daze is a comedy drama television series created by Saurabh Khanna and written by Abhishek Yadav, Suprith Kundar, Harish Peddinti, Talha Siddhiqui. Directed Raghav Subbu, it stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay and Ahsaas Channa in lead roles. Hostel Daze is probably the closest thing to experiencing hostel life without actually living it. It shows the unfiltered version, mess food arguments, late-night hunger struggles, shared rooms, privacy issues, and random fights over the smallest things. The show doesn’t romanticize anything; it just presents hostel life as messy, loud, and oddly comforting when everyone is going through the same confusion together.
The acclaimed American sitcom Community proves college doesn’t always come with structure or seriousness. It is about people, and their unpredictable interactions, not academics or outcomes. Eventually, what began as random grouping becomes something resembling a dysfunctional family, where everyone is flawed but is still somehow connected by shared everyday absurdity.
TVF Pitchers is a web series created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and developed by Arunabh Kumar. It features Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan along with Maanvi Gagroo and Riddhi Dogra. Pitchers captures that stage when ideas are bigger than reality and ambition is both exciting and overwhelming.
Silicon Valley takes the aspirations of shows like Pitchers and propels them into a sharper, more intense environment. The American comedy television series created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky. It shows how things move faster, get a lot more chaotic and a little more absurd than planned, particularly when success and failure begin to rely on decisions you weren't quite prepared to make.
Aspirants stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja. The story follows three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK who are preparing for the UPSC exam at Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. Aspirants is not about success stories, but about the emotional pressure. It touches on that experience of always measuring yourself against others while working to stay consistent on your own path. The show is a window into how often ambition is coupled with anxiety, and how failure is not always a dramatic event, it can be quiet and internal.
The Chair is an American comedy drama created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman. It is set at the fictional Pembroke University, 'in what seems like New England'. The Chair shows professors, departments, institutional pressure and the internal chaos of managing education from the other side. The interesting thing is how it shows that confusion isn't confined to students, everyone inside the system is also working things out.
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