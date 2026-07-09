78th Emmy Awards nominations: The Pitt leads race with 25 nods

Washington: The Television Academy revealed nominations for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday with drama series 'Pitt' leading the nominations with 25 nods followed by series 'Hacks'. According to Deadline, the final season of 'Hacks' has created a record for nominations in a single season for a comedy with 24 nods.
Apple TV's Widow's Bay was third with 19 noms, followed by fellow Apple first-year show Pluribus with 18 and Netflix's Beef with 16.
The newly constructed Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program witnessed the reality dance show 'Dancing with the Stars' got its first nomination in 10 years.
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti in The Testaments
Keri Russell in The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus
Zendaya in Euphoria
Paradise- Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins
Slow Horses- Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
Task- Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis
The Diplomat- Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler
The Pitt- Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson
The Bear - Ayo Edebiri
Margo's Got Money Troubles - Elle Fanning
The Comeback - Lisa Kudrow
Hacks - Jean Smart
Wonder Man - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Rooster - Steve Carell
Widow's Bay - Matthew Rhys
Shrinking - Jason Segel
Only Murders in the Building - Martin Short
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
The Beast In Me - Claire Danes
Remarkably Bright Creatures - Sally Field
Beef - Carey Mulligan
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette - Sarah Pidgeon
All Her Fault - Sarah Snook
Bait - Riz Ahmed
Black Rabbit - Jason Bateman
Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Charlie Hunnam
Beef - Oscar Isaac
The Beast In Me - Matthew Rhys
The Pitt - Taylor Dearden
The Pitt - Fiona Dourif
The Diplomat - Allison Janney
The Pitt - Katherine LaNasa
The Pitt - Sepideh Moafi
Paradise - Julianne Nicholson
Pluribus - Karolina Wydra
The Pitt - Patrick Ball
The Morning Show - Billy Crudup
The Pitt - Shawn Hatosy
The Pitt - Gerran Howell
Slow Horses - Jack Lowden
Task - Tom Pelphrey
Pluribus - Carlos-Manuel Vesga
Widow's Bay - Dale Dickey
Hacks - Hannah Einbinder
Abbott Elementary - Janelle James
Widow's Bay - Kate O'Flynn
Margo's Got Money Troubles - Michelle Pfeiffer
Hacks - Megan Stalter
Shrinking - Jessica Williams
The Four Seasons - Colman Domingo
Hacks - Paul W. Downs
Shrinking - Harrison Ford
Margo's Got Money Troubles - Nick Offerman
Widow's Bay - Stephen Root
Shrinking - Michael Urie
Abbott Elementary - Tyler James Williams
DTF St. Louis - Linda Cardellini
All Her Fault - Dakota Fanning
Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Laurie Metcalf
DTF St. Louis - Joy Sunday
Beef - Youn Yuh-jung
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette - Constance Zimmer
DTF St. Louis - Jason Bateman
Half Man - Richard Gadd
DTF St. Louis - David Harbour
DTF St. Louis - Richard Jenkins
Beef - Charles Melton
Death By Lightning - Nick Offerman
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Abbott Elementary - Randall Einhorn
The Bear - Christopher Storer
The Chair Company - Andrew DeYoung
Hacks - Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli
Widow's Bay - Hiro Murai
The Gilded Age - Salli Richardson Whitfield
Paradise - Hanelle M. Culpepper
The Pitt - Noah Wyle
Pluribus - Vince Gilligan
Slow Horses - Saul Metzstein
Task - Salli Richardson Whitfield
Beef - Jake Schreier
Beef - Lee Sung Jin
Black Rabbit - Jason Bateman
DTF St. Louis - Steven Conrad
Marty, Life Is Short - Lawrence Kasdan
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! - Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio
Mr. Scorsese - Rebecca Miller
My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay - Mariska Hargitay
Sean Combs: The Reckoning - Alexandria Stapleton
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - Dan Romer
Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne
Pluribus - Dave Porter
Slow Horses - Daniel Pemberton, Toydrum
Spider-Noir - Kris Bowers, Michael Dean Parsons
Widow's Bay - David Fleming
All Her Fault - Jeff Beal
The Beast In Me - Sean Callery, Sara Barone
Black Rabbit - Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
In the Blink of an Eye - Thomas Newman
Washington Black - Cameron Moody
High Horse: The Black Cowboy - Raphael Saadiq
John Candy: I Like Me - Tyler Strickland
Kingdom - Segun Akinola
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! - Jeff Morrow
Ocean with David Attenborough - Steven Price
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age - Kara Talve, Anze Rozman, Hans Zimmer
RuPaul's Drag Race - RuPaul Charles
The Traitors - Alan Cumming
Top Chef - Kristen Kish
Love Island USA - Ariana Madix
Survivor - Jeff Probst
Celebrity Family Feud - Steve Harvey
Jeopardy! - Ken Jennings
Pop Culture Jeopardy! - Colin Jost
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - Jimmy Kimmel
Match Game - Martin Short
Outstanding Movie
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be feted on Monday, September 14. The ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles will be hosted by network icon Mariska Hargitay, who begins her 28th season as star of Law & Order: SVU in the fall.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.