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78th Emmy Awards nominations: The Pitt leads race with 25 nods

78th Emmy Awards nominations: The newly constructed Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program witnessed the reality dance show 'Dancing with the Stars' got its first nomination in 10 years.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
78th Emmy Awards nominations: The Pitt leads race with 25 nods
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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