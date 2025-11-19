Advertisement
78TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

78th Primetime Emmy Awards To Take Place In September 2026

The Creative Arts Emmys will precede the main event, taking place on September 5 and 6.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 11:53 AM IST|Source: ANI
78th Primetime Emmy Awards To Take Place In September 2026Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast on NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event will also be live-streamed on Peacock, NBC's sibling streamer. As is customary when NBC hosts the Emmys, the ceremony will be held on a Monday night to avoid clashing with Sunday Night Football.

The Creative Arts Emmys will precede the main event, taking place on September 5 and 6.

NBC has yet to announce a host or producing team for the ceremony. When the network last had the awards in 2022, Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson served as host, and Done & Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment produced the telecast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Television Academy has not finalised its calendar for the upcoming Emmy season, but nominees are expected to be announced in July. Shows that aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, will be eligible for consideration.

After hitting an all-time ratings low with the delayed 2023 ceremony on Fox, the past two Emmy Awards have posted sizable audience gains. The 2025 ceremony, which aired on CBS, drew 7.59 million viewers who watched The Studio, The Pitt and Adolescence pick up the night's top honours, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

