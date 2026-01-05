Advertisement
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan Bowled Over By Sunil Grover's 'Authentic Mimicry' Of Mr Perfectionist On The Great Indian Kapil Show

The particular episode featured Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as guests, and Sunil Grover came in like Aamir Khan, imitating his body language, dressing style and other things.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aamir Khan Bowled Over By Sunil Grover's 'Authentic Mimicry' Of Mr Perfectionist On The Great Indian Kapil ShowPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After flooring audiences with his impeccable mimicry of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, comedian-actor Sunil Grover has once again proved that he indeed is a master of disguise and how! In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, he mimicked none other than Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and the imitation was so good that he too reacted to the act.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan talked about Sunil Grover's act. He praised his skill and said, "I won't even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. I saw a small clip. Now I'm going to watch the whole episode. But what I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe!!"

He added, "There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest."

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The particular episode featured Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as guests, and Sunil Grover came in like Aamir Khan, imitating his body language, dressing style and other things. The clipping of the segment from the show also went viral on social media where many hailed his performance and praised the actor-comedian.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 started Priyanka Chopra as the first guest. The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma and stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh returned as permanent guests. 

It is available to watch on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

