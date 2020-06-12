Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' on Amazon Prime - First look, release date

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' is all set to enthral the audiences on July 10, 2020. The much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Original series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' marks the digital debut of the actor.

In the first part of 'Breathe' ( 2018), south superstar R Madhavan played the lead and it received rave reviews from masses and classes alike. In the second season, Bachchan junior plays the lead and whereas Amit Sadh will be seen reprising his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

Abhishek shared the first look on social media.

South actress Nithya Menen also makes her digital debut with season 2 of Breathe and the stellar cast also includes actress Sayami Kher.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring an exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“We are happy to bring Prime members an all-new avatar of Breathe,” said director Mayank Sharma.

“We are excited to collaborate once again with Amazon Prime Video for an all-new chapter of the successful Amazon Original Series Breathe. I’m also delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya and Saiyami and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world", adds Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment.