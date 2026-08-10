/Abhishek Malhan takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui ahead of The Traitors Season 2: ‘Only Abhishek Malhan wins’

Things are already heating up on The Traitors Season 2, and Abhishek Malhan isn't holding back. In a pointed dig at Munawar Faruqui, he's made it pretty obvious who he thinks would come out on top if the two of them ever went head-to-head. "When there is Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan, only Abhishek Malhan wins," Abhishek says. Given that the two have squared off before, this line adds yet another layer to an equation that was already loaded with competitive energy. The real question now is whether this is just banter, another round of two rivals getting under each other's skin, or whether that same energy is going to spill over into how they actually play the game.
And that's the tricky part about The Traitors, things can flip fast. As suspicion builds and alliances start shifting, players end up questioning everyone around them, and simply being confident might not be enough to survive. Who ends up trusting whom, who manages to stay a step ahead of the rest, and whether Abhishek's bold claim actually holds up once the pressure kicks in, that's what's going to make this one worth watching.
So how does this play out between Abhishek and Munawar once they're both inside the game? Will Abhishek actually be able to back up what he said? That's something viewers will get to see unfold in the upcoming episodes of The Traitors Season 2.
With a coveted title and a hefty cash prize on the line, 21 celebrities are stepping into the game this season, all set to outwit, outplay and outlast one another. The lineup includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.
The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video in India on August 13, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday.
The trailer drops viewers straight back into the palace, where absolutely nothing is what it seems, and even the most casual conversation could be hiding something sinister. "This palace looks like a dream... and I can't wait to turn that dream into a nightmare," Karan Johar says in the trailer, immediately setting the mood for a season that promises to be sharper, more calculated and a lot less forgiving than before.
Expect tougher missions, tense showdowns at the Circle of Shaq, quiet alliances forming behind the scenes, and murders happening in the tower as the game progresses. At its core, it all comes down to a battle between two sides, the Innocents, who need to sniff out the Traitors before they're picked off one by one, and the Traitors, who have to stay hidden while working to eliminate the Innocents from within.
As the missions get harder and the pressure builds, loyalties will be tested and suspicion will only deepen, pushing players toward decisions that aren't always easy to make. Will the Innocents manage to expose the Traitors in time, or will the Traitors end up outsmarting everyone else in the game?
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