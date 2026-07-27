Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya on OTT: Actor Prasanna Bisht reflects on playing character inspired by her mother

The streaming platform Prime Video has officially released its highly anticipated original series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Now streaming globally across India and over 240 countries and territories, the seven-episode lighthearted series explores universal themes of hope, resilience, and community set against the backdrop of a dysfunctional government school environment. Available in Hindi with English subtitles, the comedy-drama captures the everyday struggles, resource limitations, and triumphs of an institution fighting for a second chance.
In a recent statement, actor Prasanna Bisht opened up about her role as Kanchan in the series, reflecting on her personal connection to the character and her transition into comedy.
"Honestly, it felt like the character had been written for me. Kanchan is so much like my mother. I genuinely felt like I was living my mother's younger days when she had just become a teacher. She used to teach me Physics and Maths as a kid, which later became my favourite subjects. So, Kanchan is a combination of my mother and me. My mother is a government school teacher, so whatever we used to shoot reminded me of the stories she would tell me whenever I came back from school. She would tell me, 'This happened in our school today,' and we would laugh about it. I think that's one of the biggest challenges, and these teachers are doing it beautifully. For me, every moment was important because I genuinely felt like I was representing my mother through Kanchan. So yes, everything about this experience was special to me.”
"Actually, I was on the lookout for a role that was very light, so Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was actually something I think I manifested. I really wanted to do a comedy show with a beautiful message. And honestly, I had to unlearn intense acting to do comedy. I'd been doing so many intense roles that it took me time to understand the tone of comedy. But with the help of the team and the director, I eventually found my rhythm."
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya follows an unlikely headmaster who rallies his staff to transform a struggling institution despite everyday challenges, limited resources, and seemingly impossible odds. Directed by Himank Gaur, the series is created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. The show's script is penned by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.
Led by Kay Kay Menon, the series features an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in key roles.
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