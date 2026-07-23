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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh-starrer delivers meaningful lessons despite a slow start

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: Starring Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles, the Amazon Prime Video show premieres worldwide on July 24, 2026.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh-starrer delivers meaningful lessons despite a slow start
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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