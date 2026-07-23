/Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh-starrer delivers meaningful lessons despite a slow start

Written by: Akshay Asthana, Tatsat Pandey, Nupur Pai, Biswapati Sarkar
Created by: Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena
Directed by: Himank Gaur
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 7
Cast: Kay Kay Memom, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Prasanna Bisht
Rating: 3/5
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a Hindi comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena. The story follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), an unconventional principal determined to transform his dysfunctional government school so he can win a sponsored training trip to Cambridge University.
Directed by Himank Gaur, the series features a primary cast led by Kay Kay Menon as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, alongside Naveen Kasturia, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, and Deven Bhojani. Set against the backdrop of a struggling government school, the show blends workplace comedy with the challenges of education, as its eccentric staff navigate chaos, ambition, and unlikely attempts at reform.
Read on to find out if Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is worth adding to your watchlist.
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya begins on a slow and rather uneventful note, making the opening episodes a little bit difficult to stay invested in. However, the series gradually finds its rhythm, rewarding patient viewers with stronger storytelling and meaningful themes as it progresses. While the start may not leave a lasting impression, later episodes offer enough substance to make the journey worthwhile.
The greatest strength of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya lies in its message. One of the recurring ideas at the start of the series is that education is not merely a means to earn money, but a tool to build character and contribute positively to society. This philosophy forms the emotional core of the story.
Another notable message highlights that a true role model is someone who earns respect through hard work, dedication, and integrity rather than wealth or status. These ideas are explored consistently, making the series more than just a classroom drama.
Each episode also teaches practical or moral lessons alongside the main narrative, reinforcing the importance of learning beyond textbooks.
Although several serious topics are discussed, the writing occasionally introduces light-hearted moments to balance the tone. While some of these comedic scenes feel natural and humorous, others appear unnecessary and interrupt the emotional flow.
Archana Puran Singh delivers a convincing performance, bringing warmth and credibility to her character. Her screen presence adds emotional depth to several key moments.
Kay Kay Menon is equally impressive, portraying his character with confidence and authenticity. His performance stands out as one of the strongest aspects of the series.
Not every dialogue lands effectively. Some conversations feel dramatic or slightly cringeworthy, reducing the impact of otherwise meaningful scenes. The humour is also inconsistent. While many jokes fail to generate genuine laughter, several are capable of bringing a smile and keeping the tone engaging.
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya delivers an important message about education, values, and personal growth. Despite its slow beginning, uneven pacing, and occasionally weak dialogue, the series succeeds in presenting meaningful life lessons supported by solid performances from Archana Puran Singh, Kay Kay Menon and other actors. It is a flawed but sincere educational drama that is worth recommending to viewers who appreciate message-driven storytelling and are willing to be patient through its slow start.
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