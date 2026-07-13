Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer: When and where to watch comedy drama

Kay Kay Menon, who portrays the role of Gyaneshwar Tripathi in the series, shared, " Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters—from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals—but I have never played a headmaster before. That immediately intrigued me when I first read the script. What drew me in even more was how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage. At the same time, there's a goodness to him that makes him very human. These different layers made the role so interesting for me. Bringing a character like Gyaneshwar to life would not have been possible without Himank's clarity and direction, along with the incredible support of my co-actors. This Prime Original series is very different from what I have done in Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan, or Citadel: Honey Bunny, and I am thankful to Prime Video for backing stories and characters like these that allow talent to experiment and explore such roles."