Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer: When and where to watch comedy drama

New Delhi: Directed by Himank Gaur, comedy drama series 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' trailer was dropped by makers today, offering viewers a glimpse into the heartwarming, humorous, and chaotic world of a dysfunctional school ahead of its worldwide premiere on July 24. The lighthearted series explores hope, resilience, and community as an unlikely headmaster rallies his staff to bring change despite everyday challenges and limited resources.
The trailer opens the gates to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a school where rules are flexible, personalities are larger than life, and no two days are ever the same. At the heart of the story is Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a laid-back principal whose quick thinking and unconventional methods keep the school going through every twist and turn. But everything changes when he learns that the headmasters of the ten Delhi schools with the best board results will earn a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge. As he navigates an eclectic mix of teachers, spirited students, overenthusiastic parents, and a constant stream of unexpected situations, the trailer promises an entertaining and memorable ride.
Himank Gaur, director of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya , shared, "A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days—the friendships, mischief, the teachers, and those everyday moments that stay with you long after you've left the classroom. What made this journey even more special was bringing Biswapati and Sameer's vision to life alongside an incredible cast led by Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, a fantastic ensemble, and such a wonderful group of young actors who brought so much energy and authenticity to every scene. Prime Video has been a wonderful creative partner throughout this journey, championing our vision at every step. I truly believe this is a series that audiences of all ages will enjoy, and I can't wait for viewers in India and across the world to experience it when it premieres on July 24."
Created by Himank Gaur, the seven-episode comedy-drama is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava. Led by the highly versatile Kay Kay Menon , the series also stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 24.
Kay Kay Menon, who portrays the role of Gyaneshwar Tripathi in the series, shared, " Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters—from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals—but I have never played a headmaster before. That immediately intrigued me when I first read the script. What drew me in even more was how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage. At the same time, there's a goodness to him that makes him very human. These different layers made the role so interesting for me. Bringing a character like Gyaneshwar to life would not have been possible without Himank's clarity and direction, along with the incredible support of my co-actors. This Prime Original series is very different from what I have done in Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan, or Citadel: Honey Bunny, and I am thankful to Prime Video for backing stories and characters like these that allow talent to experiment and explore such roles."
Archana Puran Singh, who plays Urmila Devi in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, shared, “What drew me to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was its beautifully observed writing. It is a story filled with humour, heart, and characters that feel incredibly authentic. My character, Urmila Devi, is bold, outspoken, fiercely ambitious, and completely unapologetic about who she is, which made her an absolute joy to portray. I especially loved the dynamic between Urmila and Gyaneshwar, and sharing the screen with Kay Kay Menon was truly wonderful. My first collaboration with Prime Video has been an incredibly fulfilling experience, and I cannot wait for audiences to meet Urmila and step into the world of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya when the series premieres on July 24.”
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