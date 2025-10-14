Actor Adarsh Gourav Reflects On His Role In Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Series Alien: Earth And Hopes For Future Seasons
Actor Adarsh Gourav praises his experience on Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth and expresses eagerness to return for future seasons.
New Delhi: Actor Adarsh Gourav, who starred in Ridley Scott’s acclaimed sci-fi series Alien: Earth, has shared his thoughts on the show’s impact and his aspirations to continue being part of its expanding universe. Following the show’s widespread success, Adarsh expressed immense gratitude for the experience and revealed his excitement about returning for future seasons, should the opportunity arise.
Adarsh Gourav On Alien: Earth
Talking about the series, Adarsh said, “Working on Alien: Earth has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, something that will stay with me forever. To be a part of a world crafted by Ridley Scott and brought to life with such scale, imagination, and emotional depth is every actor’s dream. The show challenges you not just as a performer but as a person it makes you think about humanity, survival, and connection in ways few projects do. Every day on that set was a masterclass, and the passion of the entire team was infectious.”
He added, “I feel deeply connected to the story and my character’s arc, and I would absolutely love to return if the journey continues. There’s still so much potential to explore both narratively and emotionally. Collaborating with visionaries who constantly push creative boundaries has been nothing short of inspiring. Alien: Earth reaffirmed my belief that when storytelling is done with heart and purpose, it can truly transcend languages, cultures, and genres.”
About Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth is an American science fiction horror television series created by Noah Hawley, based on the Alien franchise. It serves as a prequel set two years before the events of the original 1979 film Alien.
The show revolves around a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who, after the space vessel Maginot crash-lands on Earth, make a discovery that brings them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.
