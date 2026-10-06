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After 'Bigg Boss 20' eviction, Rhiti Tiwari reveals father Manoj Tiwari's reaction on her stint

Following her Bigg Boss 20 eviction, Rhiti Tiwari revealed that her father, Manoj Tiwari, felt proud of her transformation while reflecting on her controversial task moments and lessons learned inside the house.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
After 'Bigg Boss 20' eviction, Rhiti Tiwari reveals father Manoj Tiwari's reaction on her stint
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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