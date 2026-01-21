After Divya Agarwal, Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra Becomes Latest Celebrity To Join ‘The 50’

Mumbai: After Divya Agarwal and Karan Patel, the next celebrity to officially join the new reality show 'The 50' is actor Ridhi Dogra.



The 'Asur' actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to make the announcement, accompanied by a long note.



A part of the note read, "Away from the paps' lens, going into the lion's den!!! As an actor, I'm always looking for new ways of unlearning and pushing myself out of the bubble that actors can get into."The show is the Indian version of a global reality format where contestants compete using instinct, strategy and emotional strength.



Speaking about joining the show, Dogra, in a release, shared how the project feels like a new phase in her life and a chance to explore herself without a script. She mentioned that the show will test her instincts and emotions in a real setting.



"As an actor, every phase of my journey has been about discovering something new about myself, and The 50 feels like a truly special chapter in that journey. It allows me to step into a whole new world where there's no character," read her statement in the release.



"All I will do is show up as myself, and you, the audience, will watch me as I go beyond my limits with all my instincts, emotions, and learnings. I'm really excited to share my life with you in this new medium, and I can't wait for you to be part of my journey on The 50. Love always," Dogra added.



The 50 will premiere on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors.

