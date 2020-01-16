After Madhurima hits Vishal with mettle pan, former 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan says she deserves to be out!

New Delhi: If you are an ardent 'Bigg Boss' follower, you probably would know the love-hate relationship between Telly actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. In last night's episode, their fight touched a new low when the former hit Aditya's behind with a mettle pan.

So what happened was that Vishal and Madhurima are known to indulge in verbal fights. In fact, Bigg Boss punished Madhu last week for beating Vishal with her sandal.

Now, her act of hitting Vishal with a mettle pan after he threw water at her has invited a lot of reactions online. Former 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan has slammed Madhurima for her violent behaviour and tweeted on how she deserves to be out after this episode.

She wrote: Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out!

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water, is not done #madhurima

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Well, Bigg Boss has punished Vishal for instigating and Madhurima for her aggressive action by asking them to stay inside separate jails. They will not be able to take part in any of the activities going on inside the house till the weekend.

'Bigg Boss 13' is a house full of drama. So, what do you think about the recent Madhurima-Vishal scene?

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.