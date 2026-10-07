/After Tulsi, enter the Apsara: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to be replaced by new supernatural show; cast, storyline & more

Tulsi's world may be bidding goodbye soon, as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is reportedly coming to an end. But the viewers will not be left with an empty evening, as taking over the prime time slot is a new supernatural show titled 'Apsara', a mythology-meets-mystery show from Mukta Dhond that swaps family feuds for celestial secrets. Balaji Telefilms' 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2' brought back Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir - hitting hard on the nostalgia for millennials. Now, with the iconic show bidding farewell, it is time to make space for the new one. Let's dig deeper to know more about the new fantasy show 'Apsara'.
'Apsara' is scheduled to premiere on 21 October this year at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. It will also be available on JioHotstar. Actress Samiksha Jaiswal, who will be seen essaying the role of Sunehri on the show. Expressing her excitement, she said, “There is something exciting about playing an Apsara whose story goes beyond her beauty. I play Sunehri, who has the extraordinary responsibility of protecting the Amrit from evil forces. At the same time, she has people she loves and wants to keep safe. What interests me is how she carries both responsibilities, as a guardian of the Amrit and as someone deeply attached to her loved ones."
"Her courage, her emotions and the choices she makes are what define her. She feels fear and worries about those she loves, but still finds the strength to step forward. An Apsara isn’t waiting for her hero. She is the hero," she went on to add.
Samiksha Jaiswal and Paras Kalnawat will be seen playing the leads on the show. Backed by Mukta Dhond, the show also features Anushka Merchande, Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, Mona Vasu and Poorva Gokhale in key roles, along with others.
The show explores what happens when an Apsara becomes the bridge between an ancient power and those who seek to possess it.
No release date is out yet, though reports suggest a premiere by the end of October.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 kickstarted on July 29, 2025 and has stayed in the top five on TRP charts ever since.
The makers are yet to confirm whether Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will go off-air this month or in November.
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