Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933503https://zeenews.india.com/television/age-of-attraction-netflix-announces-new-age-gap-dating-show-nick-viall-turns-host-2933503.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
AGE OF ATTRACTION

Age of Attraction: Netflix Announces New Age-Gap Dating Show, Nick Viall Turns Host

An open casting call for 'Let's Marry Harry' is underway. In December, Netflix will unveil 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'.

|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Age of Attraction: Netflix Announces New Age-Gap Dating Show, Nick Viall Turns Host Pic Courtesy: Netflix Grab

Washington: The streaming giant Netflix announced a set of new reality TV series on Thursday starring big names in an unscripted world, reported Variety. Among the new series is "Age of Attraction," which will follow a group of singles ages 22 to 59 as they date each other.

Hosted by 44-year-old 'Bachelor' alum Nick Viall and his wife, 25-yeare-old Natalie Joy, the series aims to "see if age is just a number. Or will the years come between them?" as quoted by Variety.

Harry Jowsey, who previously appeared in Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match,' is looking for a wife via 'Let's Marry Harry.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Over the course of the series, his friends will help him narrow down a large pool of potential matches in hopes of finding someone to marry, reported Variety.

Among those friends will be 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper, who produces his podcast 'Boyfriend Material.'

An open casting call for 'Let's Marry Harry' is underway. In December, Netflix will unveil 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'.

Cowell, who famously orchestrated One Direction and launched other boy bands' careers, will work to put together a new boy band sensation in the docuseries, which will follow him from casting calls to the group's debut single release, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, 'Love Con Revenge,' premiering in the fall, will see Cecilie Fjellhøy from 'The Tinder Swindler' work with Brianne Joseph, a private investigator, "to expose romance scammers and help victims reclaim control, one takedown at a time."

The Netflix is expected to announce more unscripted series in the coming days, reported Variety. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK