CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON

Aishwarya Khare Recalls Most Memorable Moment From 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'

Aishwarya Khare recalls an emotional hug from Anita Hassanandani as her most touching moment on 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'.

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 10:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
Aishwarya Khare Recalls Most Memorable Moment From 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'(Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Khare recalled her most memorable moment from the desi reality show "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon". 

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Aishwarya said that for her, the most emotional moment was when she felt very low, and her co-contestant Anita Hassanandani hugged her and told her, “I love you, you’re crazy.”

"That comfort stayed with me. Also, celebrating Janmashtami on the show was very special," she added.

Revealing what made her decide to take part in the show, Aishwarya shared: "When I joined the show, I felt I needed a very different experience. I wanted people to know me as Aishwarya, beyond the roles I’ve played. These were my two main motives for doing a reality show, especially one focused on women."

She added that her journey might have been short, but it was sweet, and she is satisfied with it.

Aishwarya was further asked why she decided to quit the show midway.

To this, she revealed that her health had deteriorated a lot in the last couple of weeks.

"The physical and mental pressure of the competition became overwhelming, and that’s why I felt it was the right decision to step out," she revealed.

She also disclosed what she would like to change if given a chance to return to the show.

"I would go back mentally and physically stronger. I enjoyed my stay in the village, met so many wonderful people, and received so much love from them. The only missing factor was being fully prepared for the challenges," Aishwarya reacted.

When asked, "What would you consider before taking up another reality show?" Aishwarya said: "I’d ask myself whether I am mentally and physically ready for it. That’s the most important thing. You can’t prepare for everything, but this show has taught me a lot about how to function in such environments".

 

