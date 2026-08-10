Ajay Devgn to make TV hosting debut with Crime Patrol 2026; new promo released

Ending weeks of widespread speculation, the makers of Crime Patrol have officially confirmed Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as the new host for the iconic true-crime anthology. The actor is set to make his television hosting debut with the upcoming edition, titled "Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season," taking over the mantle long associated with veteran host Anup Soni.
In the newly released promo, Devgn delivers a stark, chilling monologue that sets the tone for the upcoming season, highlighting a troubling shift in modern crime trends—where threats often emerge from within trusted circles rather than from strangers.
"Bachpan mein hame sikhaya jata hai ajnabiyon se baach kar rehna, raat ko ghar ka tala lagana, par ab jo ho raha hai... Aur aise bhot sare cases hain," Devgn says in the promo. "Jurm karne wala koi anjaan nahi apna hota hai. Jinhe hamare ghar ka raasta bhi pata hota hai, kabhi kabhar chabhi bhi hoti hai aur dining table par kursi bhi... Kayi cases mein apna hi khoon... and shocking." (We are taught in childhood to stay away from strangers and lock our doors at night, but what is happening now... The person committing the crime is often not a stranger, but someone close—someone who knows the way to our home, has the keys, and has a chair at the dining table).
Take a look:
Iss baar main rahunga aapke saath…— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 10, 2026
Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season#CrimePatrol2026 #CrimeKaCurrentSeason #CrimeToday #ComingSoon #SonyTV #SonyLIV@SonyTV @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/cLbzUWpche
The upcoming season promises to dive into some of the most complex real-life investigations that have shocked the country in recent times. Devgn emphasised his role in guiding viewers through these intricate cases to raise awareness and foster vigilance.
"Aise hi kuch cases mein main rahunga aapke sath. Saath samjhenge Crime Patrol ke naye season mein," the actor added, assuring fans that the dramatised re-enactments will focus heavily on crime prevention, red flags, and investigative breakthroughs.
As one of Indian television's longest-running and most successful true-crime franchises, Crime Patrol continues its core mission of educating the public through real-life case dramatisations.
The brand-new season, "Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season," is scheduled to premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026. It will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream digitally on Sony LIV.
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