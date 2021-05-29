हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri roots for Divyanka Tripathi to win 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Actress Akanksha Puri roots for 'homie' and TV star Divyanka Tripathi to win the adventure reality television TV show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11.

Akanksha Puri roots for Divyanka Tripathi to win &#039;Khatron Ke Khiladi 11&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Akanksha Puri roots for 'homie' and TV star Divyanka Tripathi to win the adventure reality television TV show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11.

"Lot of people I know are doing Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) this year, so it's difficult for me to take one name but definitely I am supporting Divyanka Tripathi as we come a long way. We are homies, from the same hometown and same school. I definitely know what she is capable of. She is a strong girl and she can give a tough time to all contestants, it will be a proud feeling to see her win KKK," says Akanksha.

She says she would love to be a part of the show, too: "If given a chance I would love to be a part of KKK, I have told Divyanka to give me all the details and secret tips once she is back, so it might help me in the future!"

 

