Akshay Kumar on Baisakhi 2026: 'Jahan Sikh, vaha seva', pays emotional tribute on 'Wheel of Fortune' episode

New Delhi: On the Baisakhi special episode of Wheel of Fortune, host Akshay Kumar setting the tone in a striking festive look paid an emotional tribute to the community. While contestants Sadeev Singh , Gurpreet Singh Tikku , and Karandeep Singh added their own charm, making the celebration truly unforgettable.

Akshay Kumar on Baisakhi 2026

Akshay Kumar spoke about the true essence of Seva - which is primary for the Sikh community. Reflecting on its universal importance, he shared, "Duniya ka har dharam ye hi sikhata hai, ki seva hi sab se bada dharam hai."

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'Seva Badi Shaan Se Karte Hai...'

Highlighting the pride Punjabis take in serving others, he added, "Hum Punjabi log seva badi shaan se karte hai,” and went on to beautifully describe the spirit seen in Gurudwaras, saying, “Aap kahi bhi Gurudware chale jaao, aap ko chhote bachche se lekar bade buzurg tak sab aap ko seva karte nazar aayenge.”

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Akshay also took a moment to deeply appreciate the Sikh community for their unwavering commitment to helping others in times of need. He recalled, “Jab bhi maine dekha hai, jab bhi koi mushkil mein aate hai, toh hamari Sikh community sabse aage hoke unki madad karne nikal padti hai.” Reflecting on the challenging times during the pandemic, he said, “Mujhe yaad hai jab duniya corona se lad rahi thi, tab yeh humari Sikh community ne oxygen langar shuru kiya tha. Hospital ke bed se lekar oxygen supply tak aap log sab karte the.”

Gurudwaras opened doors to support people

He further acknowledged their global efforts, sharing how Gurudwaras opened their doors to support people, “Yaha tak ki puri duniya mein aapne darwaze khule the, quarantine centers banane ke liye Gurudware khule the.” Emphasizing their consistent presence during crises, he added, “Kahi bhi dekh lo… koi tufaan aaye, baadh aaye, bhukamp aaye. Sikh logon ki madad sabse pehle jaati hai.”

Akshay beautifully said, “Main kehta hoon, ‘Jaha pe Sikh, vaha pe seva; jaha pe seva, vaha pe Sikh'.”

To mark the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Akshay concluded the episode on a warm and festive note by sharing prasad with the contestants and the audience, spreading joy amid festive fervour.