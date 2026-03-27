Akshay Kumar teases Ektaa Kapoor over junk food habits on Wheel of Fortune during Bhoot Bangla promotions

Mumbai: Producer and TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor has drawn similarities between Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and her own superstar father Jeetendra.

In the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, the Bhooth Bangla producer Ektaa Kapoor was seen revealing her sweet tooth obsession.

During the episode, Ektaa Kapoor opened up about her love for sweets and said, “Mujhe meetha kam khane bola hai aur Akshay sir ko acha lagta hai jab main meetha kam khati hoon.”

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(I have been asked to eat less of sweets and Akshay Sir likes it when I eat less sweets)

Her confession led to a fun exchange with Akshay Kumar, who asked her why she enjoys eating sweets so much.

To this, Ektaa responded with her trademark humour, saying, “Main Punjabi hoon aur Akshay aur mere dad mein ek thing common hai voh hai... discipline,.. aur voh mere main nahi hai.”

(I am Punjabi, and one thing that Akshay and my dad have in common is discipline… and I don’t have that)

Keeping the banter going, Akshay Kumar added his own witty twist to the moment and said, “Yeh meethe ke distributor ke bache bhi khaati hain.” (She eats distributors’ kids also)

Ektaa was seen on the show along with the cast of Bhoot Bangla Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi to promote the movie.

Bhoot Bangla that also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, is set to release on the 10th of April.