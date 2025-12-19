Advertisement
Akshay Kumar To Host Indian Edition Of Emmy-Winning Game Show 'Wheel Of Fortune'

'Wheel of Fortune' will represent a content and brand integration revolution, combining global IP strength, a star-led game show, and interactivity with Play Along on Sony LIV to deliver India's next prime-time show.

|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 02:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
Akshay Kumar To Host Indian Edition Of Emmy-Winning Game Show 'Wheel Of Fortune'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Emmy-winning popular TV game show 'Wheel of Fortune' is all set to arrive in India, with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar gearing up to headline the Indian edition. Promising to be a high-energy, star-powered spectacle, the Indian edition of 'Wheel of Fortune' will be presented by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Speaking on the same, Akshay expressed his excitement over being a part of the show and being able to bring it to the Indian audience.

"Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I'm truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite, and I'm confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before," he said, as per a press release.

While Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the format to Sony Pictures Networks India, Frames Production Company is producing the Indian edition for Sony Pictures Networks India.
Further details on the premiere date and participants are yet to be announced. 

