Akshay Mhatre Joins Shirdi Wale Sai Baba TV Show As Vishwanath Shende

New Delhi: Mythological television show Shirdi Wale Sai Baba will see actor - Akshay Mhatre, stepping in the role of Vishwanath Shende, a young and fiercely ambitious Tehsildar from the British era. With dreams of becoming a Collector, Vishwanath arrives in Shirdi on a mission that blurs the lines between duty, disbelief, and destiny.

As Vishwanath conspires to dismantle the faith people have in Sai Baba, he finds himself facing failures at every turn, each one only strengthening Baba’s divine image.

Confirming his role, Akshay Mhatre shares, ”I feel truly grateful to be part of a show like Shirdi Wale Sai Baba that connects so deeply with audiences. Vishwanath is a complex character shaped by trauma, loss, and ambition. He’s someone who believes power can heal his wounds, and that makes his journey both intense and emotional. Playing this role has allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions, and I’m looking forward to how viewers will react to his transformation.”

Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, from April 21st, Monday to Friday at 7pm only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.