New Delhi: Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially joined the ensemble cast of Prakash Jha’s highly anticipated crime drama series Aashram 4. The actor has commenced filming for the upcoming instalment, adding fresh momentum to the popular streaming franchise.
Since its debut in 2020, headlined by Bobby Deol as the manipulative godman Baba Nirala, the series captured widespread audience attention for its exploration of blind faith, politics, and power dynamics. Following the success of its earlier seasons, production for the fourth chapter recently kicked off with a traditional mahurat ceremony led by director Prakash Jha.
While details regarding his character remain strictly under wraps, Oberoi is set to play a pivotal role in the narrative. Known for his work across film and OTT projects, including recent appearances in Toxic and Love Lottery, the actor shared his enthusiasm about entering the franchise.
"Joining a show like Aashram is genuinely exciting because it has created such a strong and distinctive world over the years," Oberoi said in an official statement. "Prakash Jha sir has a very unique way of telling stories, and the characters in this universe are never straightforward. When I heard about my character, I was immediately intrigued... it is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board."
With Oberoi's addition to the cast and principal photography currently underway, expectations surrounding Aashram 4 continue to build. The makers are expected to reveal further details regarding the storyline and release schedule in the coming months.
Aashram unravels the dark narrative of Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol), a charismatic godman who leverages a vast spiritual following to conceal a sprawling criminal empire.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.