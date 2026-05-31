Ali Fazal opens up on Shekhar Tonite about correcting Urdu in his Hollywood film: 'They eventually started trusting me'

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller Raakh, recently appeared on Shekhar Tonite, where he shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote from one of his Hollywood projects.

During the conversation, host Shekhar Suman asked Ali about his experience of working in Hollywood and suddenly finding himself surrounded by international actors and crew members. Responding to the question, Ali fondly recalled his time working on Victoria & Abdul alongside acclaimed actress Judi Dench.

Reflecting on the film, Ali said, “My experience was beautiful in Hollywood with Victoria & Abdul. It’s a true story. Abdul Karim was a confidant of Queen Victoria, and he taught her Urdu for fifteen years. I even read their letters. It’s actually a love story. There was shayari and Urdu poetry in it, so eventually, whenever I corrected something, maybe a nukta was wrong or something, it would go through this entire route. It would go to the BBC, then different people would check it from the right places, check, check, check… and finally they started trusting me. They said, ‘Okay, yeah, you know what, just let us know if it’s correct or wrong.’”

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Ali’s candid recollection offered a glimpse into his journey beyond Bollywood and the responsibility he carried while ensuring linguistic and cultural authenticity on an international production.

The engaging conversation with Ali Fazal aired on Shekhar Tonite, which streamed on May 29, 2026, on YouTube.

About Ali Fazal's upcoming project

Ali Fazal will next be seen in Raakh, alongside Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir. The investigative drama is set to premiere on June 12 on Prime Video.

Described as a gripping exploration of crime, trauma and human psychology, Raakh follows the disappearance of two teenagers, an incident that shatters a close-knit family and sends an entire city into turmoil.

Director and Executive Producer Prosit Roy said in a statement, “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on because, at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller.”

“What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity.”

Roy further praised the cast, saying, “Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real.”

The series is created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. It is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

(Inputs from IANS)