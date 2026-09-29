Talking about what she thought while singing it, Alisha Chinai said, "Made In India is my Game Changer song. I didn’t expect it to be such a hit, but I felt it in my gut, my instinct told me that this would be something special. The way I sang it, I was actually thinking of Noor Jehan. She is my favourite singer, so I was trying to incorporate her inflections and her style. It was a bit high-pitched for me, but Biddu sir asked me to do it anyway.