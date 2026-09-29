New Delhi: Trade analyst Komal Nahta is back with a fresh season of his podcast 'Game Changers: The Music Series.' This edition focuses on the untold stories behind the music that has shaped generations and shines a spotlight on celebrated singers, composers, and music maestros as they share their creative journeys and inspirations. In the latest episode, Alisha Chinai opened up about her famous cult song 'Made In India'.
Talking about what she thought while singing it, Alisha Chinai said, "Made In India is my Game Changer song. I didn’t expect it to be such a hit, but I felt it in my gut, my instinct told me that this would be something special. The way I sang it, I was actually thinking of Noor Jehan. She is my favourite singer, so I was trying to incorporate her inflections and her style. It was a bit high-pitched for me, but Biddu sir asked me to do it anyway.
When everybody heard the song, they said, ‘Either this will work or this will flop.’ It was two extremes. I never thought it would flop. The music video caused a revolution."
Talking about Alisha Chinai, the singer is touted as one of the most iconic pop voices in the Indian music industry. She rose to fame in the 1990s with hit tracks like ‘Made In India’ song that also featured herself and actor-model ‘Made In India’.
She has been the voice behind iconic songs ‘Kajra Re’, ‘Tinka Tinka’, ‘Oh La La’, and ‘Zooby Zooby’. Her album ‘Made In India’ is still regarded as one of the most successful Indian pop albums of all time.
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