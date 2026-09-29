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  • /Alisha Chinai reveals what she thought while recording ‘Made In India’ on Komal Nahta's Game Changers

Alisha Chinai reveals what she thought while recording ‘Made In India’ on Komal Nahta's Game Changers

Alisha Chinai recalled her instincts while recording ‘Made In India’ and revealed how Noor Jehan inspired the way she sang the iconic pop hit.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Alisha Chinai reveals what she thought while recording ‘Made In India’ on Komal Nahta's Game Changers

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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