Alliance episode update: Aly Goni takes on Kushal Tandon as Seema Sajdeh’s entry reshuffles equations

New Delhi: The drama inside Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, intensified in the latest episode. With two Allies exiting the headquarters, the game entered a brand-new chapter. The empty spots didn't stay vacant for long as two fresh Allies walked through the doors. Seema Sajdeh's entry instantly raised one big question—would familiar faces become familiar allies? Before the headquarters could find its own answer, Seema answered it herself, declaring, "Sohail aur mere beech mein kaafi kalesh ho chukki hai, lekin abhi hum aaye hai iss platform pe to play the game... I just wanna say Game on, Sohail." Sohail, on the other hand, was delighted to see a familiar face, calling Seema "somebody who's your home person,"
The surprises didn't end there. Aly Goni entered the headquarters with another fresh set of eyes, immediately taking stock of the game. Before the newest Ally had even unpacked the equations around him, he had already figured out who he believed was pulling the strings. Calling out Kushal Tandon for running the game while openly backing Arslan Goni's gameplay, Aly made it clear he wasn't entering as a spectator, he had come to challenge the narrative.
The headquarters, however, wasn't done rewriting the game. With Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa no longer allowed to remain in the same alliance, Ace of the Week Mini Mathur was forced to redraw every equation. The reshuffle saw Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya form the Legends, Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arslan Goni and Niti Taylor become the Warriors, Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Agu Stanley Chiedozie join the Kings, while Sohail Khan, Vriddhi Patwa, Armando and Zaid Darbar made up the Hunters. Just like that, weeks of alliances disappeared in a single decision.
As the new Allies settled in, candid conversations soon began to unfold. Seema, Delbar Arya and Mini Mathur found themselves discussing Rivva's personality and how she came across inside the headquarters. While Delbar felt Rivva's behaviour often came across as distant, Mini offered a different perspective, encouraging everyone not to judge her solely on first impressions. The conversation highlighted just how differently each Ally was reading the game and the people around them.
Meanwhile, Sohail opened up to Zaid Darbar about his relationship with Seema outside the headquarters. Sharing that they continue to co-parent their children, Sohail said, "First is the kids, she and me can get angry later….” The conversation struck an emotional chord as Sohail explained why, despite everything, their children will always come first.
The mood inside the headquarters soon shifted from emotional to confrontational when Aly called out Kushal over his past comments about contestants' age. Aly quipped, "Somewhere you said somebody buddha... so he said, it's karma." As Kushal defended himself, Aly maintained that disagreements in the game should never involve age-shaming or body-shaming. Seema echoed the sentiment, adding that age and gender should never become the basis of personal attacks, while Mini also pointed out that such remarks create poor optics inside the game. Kushal clearly didn't seem pleased with Aly's approach but with Arslan sharing a close equation with both. It remains to be seen if this new rivalry will affect old loyalties or if Kushal Tandon has just found himself a brand-new rival.
As new Allies settled in and fresh opinions clashed with existing dynamics, it became evident that the latest entries had already begun reshaping the atmosphere inside the headquarters. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.
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