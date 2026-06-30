After Arslan Goni earned himself another chance by winning the elimination task, the System immediately raised the stakes with Alliance's first-ever Duel Challenge. Every alliance was faced with three crucial decisions, choosing who would compete, deciding which alliance to challenge and determining how many points they were willing to risk. The Legends backed Arslan Goni against Kushal Tandon, while the Hunters put their faith in Delbar Arya against Payal Gaming.