Alliance has been making headlines ever since its announcement, and the latest episode of the Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show delivered another major twist as the game introduced its first-ever Duel Challenge. The high-stakes task not only reshaped the leaderboard but also brought simmering tensions within the alliances out into the open.
After Arslan Goni earned himself another chance by winning the elimination task, the System immediately raised the stakes with Alliance's first-ever Duel Challenge. Every alliance was faced with three crucial decisions, choosing who would compete, deciding which alliance to challenge and determining how many points they were willing to risk. The Legends backed Arslan Goni against Kushal Tandon, while the Hunters put their faith in Delbar Arya against Payal Gaming.
While the duels tested contestants physically, the conversations back at headquarters revealed growing cracks within the teams. Even before entering the arena, Zaid Darbar voiced his frustration, saying Arslan Goni wasn't listening to anyone and was determined to play by his own rules. Niti Taylor also reached her breaking point, admitting she was exhausted from constantly sacrificing for the alliance only to be blamed and labelled weak.
The Hunters, meanwhile, turned the tide of the game. Delbar Arya's victory powered the alliance from the bottom of the leaderboard straight to the top, with the women leading the charge. A visibly emotional Mini Mathur celebrated the comeback as the Hunters finally secured a much-needed win.
However, while one alliance celebrated, another appeared to be falling apart. During a conversation with Payal Gaming, Vanshaj Singh openly expressed his disappointment with Nikhil Chinapa, saying, "Main sir ki wajah se upset hoon... Nikhil bhai ka tareeka sahi nahi. Merko nahi rehna unki alliance mein. Aaj mera pura mann kharab kar diya unhone iss Alliance se..." His remarks hinted at fresh cracks within the Warriors, raising questions over whether internal conflicts could become a bigger threat than the challenges themselves.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a strategy-based reality show where loyalties shift overnight and alliances are constantly tested. Following the latest reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera are the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Riva Kishan make up the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa form the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar are the Legends.
With the first Duel Challenge rewriting the leaderboard and tensions escalating across multiple alliances, the latest episode has left the competition more unpredictable than ever. New episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.
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