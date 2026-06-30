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  • /Alliance Episode Update: Delbar Arya delivers crucial win, Vanshaj Singh questions Nikhil Chinapa's leadership

Alliance Episode Update: Delbar Arya delivers crucial win, Vanshaj Singh questions Nikhil Chinapa's leadership

Alliance Episode Update: The first-ever Duel Challenge reshaped the leaderboard as the Hunters climbed to the top and cracks emerged within multiple alliances.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Alliance Episode Update: Delbar Arya delivers crucial win, Vanshaj Singh questions Nikhil Chinapa's leadership
Image Credit: (Image: file photo)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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