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Alliance episode update: Kamya Punjabi slams Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon shuts down dating rumours

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of Alliance delivered high-voltage drama as Kamya Punjabi accused Aly Goni of entering the game with an agenda against Kushal Tandon, while Kushal dismissed rumours linking him to Shivangi and Shreya. 

Edited ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Kamya Punjabi slams Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon shuts down dating rumours
Image Credit: screen grab

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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