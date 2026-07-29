Alliance episode update: Kamya Punjabi slams Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon shuts down dating rumours

Alliance episode update: The competitive reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is inching closer to its finale. In the latest episode, Alliance entered full throttle with emotional reunions, explosive confrontations, celebrity gossip and game-changing twists.
As the episode began, Ruhee Dosani surprised every ally with customised T-shirts inspired by their personalities. While everyone embraced the thoughtful gesture, Ace Kushal Tandon decided to ditch his T-shirt in favour of a sharp suit instead. Ruhee's playful remark about Mini Mathur's name left the house in splits, with Mini joking, "Main clarify karna chaaungi national television pe... inko lagta hai mera naam, mera naam ho hi nhi sakta, it should be short for something like Minakshi!"
The mood soon shifted when the Legends sacrificed 100 points to let Kushal meet television actor Kamya Punjabi. Wasting no time, Kamya remarked, "Pura jhund ikattha ho gaya ek akele aadmi ko haraane ke liye," as she thanked Sohail Khan and Mini Mathur for standing by Kushal. She urged Zaid Darbar to trust his instincts, said Arslan Goni had become someone's "shadow," and brushed off Bali's remarks about her age with, "Meri age 48 hai... uncle, aunty, buddhi jo bhi hai, aap bol sakte hai, mujhe koi farak nahi padega."
Kamya's biggest face-off came with Aly Goni, whom she accused of entering the game with a pre-decided agenda against Kushal, saying, "Aapne kaha ki aap ek organic game khel rahe ho, lekin aap ek agenda ke saath aaye the" Aly denied the allegation, while Kamya stood her ground. Before leaving, both Kamya and Kushal's sister Tina urged him to stay calm and not let anyone provoke him during the final week.
The emotional reunion was short-lived as the System Alert pulled the allies straight back into game mode. Scorpion Arslan was forced to leave the Hunters and join the Legends, benching Vanshaj Singh in the process. During the challenge, Ace Kushal had the power to handcuff, he eventually chose Ruhee Dosani, while Daisy Shah and Agu Stanley Chiedozie found themselves in a heated argument. Moments later, Vanshaj and Agu also clashed before the Hunters eventually emerged victorious.
The following day brought another heartfelt reunion as Arslan received his family and friends' offer. Once again, the Legends sacrificed 100 points, allowing Sussanne Khan to enter the headquarters. Reassuring Arslan that family and loved ones were immensely proud of him, Sussanne also took a moment to appreciate Sohail Khan, praising him for being genuine and bringing positivity to the house. Before leaving, she couldn't help but applaud the reality show itself, saying, "I must say the show is number one." Her visit lifted the mood inside the headquarters, with Sohail later remarking that she had brought "sunshine into the house."
The episode also witnessed an unexpected celebrity gossip session when Kashish Kapoor brought up rumours involving Kushal Tandon, Shivangi and actress Shreya. Recounting what she had heard, Kashish shared, "Shreya said, 'I don't think Shivangi likes me and I know the reason… Shreya said, while you and Shivangi were dating… you had slid into Shreya's DMs." Kushal, however, immediately dismissed the rumours, clarifying, "She texted me, of course. I don't DM girls," while explaining that their interaction was limited to a conversation about a promotional shoot.
As the episode drew to a close, the System delivered yet another game-changing twist. Arslan was once again asked to switch alliances, this time joining the Warriors while benching Kashish Kapoor. The ever-growing 'To Be Deleted' list now featured Daisy Shah, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Kashish Kapoor, proving once again that with the finale around the corner, alliances continue to shift and no ally is truly safe inside the Alliance headquarters. Alliance broadcasts daily episodes on Prime Video.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.