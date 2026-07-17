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Alliance episode update: Kushal-Arsalan clash and team defeats trigger major elimination shake-up

The knockout phase of Prime Video’s Alliance triggered intense internal conflicts and team defeats, leaving five contestants up for elimination and forcing a major strategic shift among the remaining factions.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Kushal-Arsalan clash and team defeats trigger major elimination shake-up
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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