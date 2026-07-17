Alliance episode update: Kushal-Arsalan clash and team defeats trigger major elimination shake-up

The competitive reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu on Prime Video, recently entered its high-stakes knockout phase, triggering a series of intense personal confrontations, self-nominations, and a major team restructuring.
The introduction of the knockouts raised the stakes inside the headquarters, as every team's loss now directly risks placing a contestant on the "To Be Deleted" elimination list.
The opening knockout round saw the Legends defeat the Warriors, a loss that quickly led to internal conflict during the post-game accountability discussion.
Contestant Kushal Tandon openly criticized teammate Arsalan Goni, accusing him of failing to adhere to his own established principles. Tandon stated, "Arsalan, stay true to your rules... you made them yourself, and now you are backing down." Goni denied the claim, asserting that the defeat was a collective failure: "I didn't lose alone, the Warriors lost."
The argument escalated into a personal exchange regarding team leadership and game contributions, highlighting growing division within the faction.
The internal friction among the Warriors extended into the nomination segment. Despite objections from Tandon, teammate Rivva Kishan offered to put herself up for elimination. While Goni initially suggested either he or Kishan take the spot, he ultimately stepped back following intervention from other contestants.
Expressing frustration over the group's communication, Kishan finalised her own placement on the danger list, stating, "If I say something, I own it."
In the second face-off, the Legends defeated the Hunters, forcing the losing side to select an ally for jeopardy. Armaan Khera stepped forward to self-nominate.
The final knockout round featured a matchup between the Kings and the Legends. The Kings emerged victorious, securing immunity for the week and ensuring the safety of teammate Vriddhi Patwa.
Because the defeated Legends failed to reach a consensus on which member to put up for elimination, team leader (Ace) Mini Mathur utilized her deciding vote to nominate Seema Sajdeh.
The competitive pressure was briefly punctuated by an emotional moment from Mathur, who reflected on the high stakes for contestant Nikhil Chinapa and the personal motivations driving the participants.
By the conclusion of the knockout rounds, five contestants were officially placed on the "To Be Deleted" list:
Seema Sajdeh
Nikhil Chinapa
Payal Gaming
Rivva Kishan
Armaan Khera
As the designated Alliance of the Week, the Kings hold the authority to choose which of their members will challenge the current Ace, Mini Mathur, in the upcoming phase of the competition.
Following the latest roster adjustments, the current team compositions stand as follows:
The Kings Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, Agu Stanley Chiedozie
The Hunters Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, Zaid Darbar
The Warriors Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, Niti Taylor
The Legends Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, Delbar Arya (Mini Mathur serves as Ace)
Alliance broadcasts daily episodes on Prime Video.
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