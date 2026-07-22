Alliance episode update: The competitive reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is inching closer to its finale. Every conversation inside the Alliance headquarters is beginning to feel like a battle for survival. In episode 30, a survival challenge pushed the Warriors to the edge, a simmering rivalry exploded into the biggest confrontation of the day, and one ally bid an emotional goodbye.
The morning began with strategies taking centre stage. While Niti Taylor confronted her own alliance over conversations happening behind her back, Kushal Tandon openly questioned whether the Goni brothers were playing together. Looking to secure his own future, Kushal even floated the idea of joining forces with Vanshaj to take on the Kings and Legends next week, hinting that the game was entering its most unpredictable phase.
The mood briefly shifted when filmmaker Kabir Khan entered the headquarters with his family to meet the allies. Showering Mini Mathur with praise for her balanced gameplay, Kabir and her son advised her to stop mediating conflicts and start thinking about her own journey to the top, her son says, "Abhi tak aapne bahut mediation kiya hai”, to which Kabir adds, “maybe mediation kam kar do", encouraging her to prioritise herself in the final stretch. The emotional interaction left Mini in tears before the game took another dramatic turn.
The biggest twist of the episode came when the Warriors were informed that their entire alliance had landed on the To Be Deleted list, forcing all four members into a survival challenge where only three could stay. As the remaining alliances placed bets on who would survive, pressure inside the Warriors camp reached an all-time high.
Although Bali emerged victorious in the challenge, the celebrations quickly turned into an ugly confrontation with Kushal. What began as a disagreement over the betting decision snowballed into a heated war of words. Calling out Kushal's repeated attempts to provoke him, Bali snapped, "Why do you always have to create a ruckus? You're not the main hero, this is not your movie”. He further added, "The movie is never gonna get released brother. You're not the main character, don't ever think that you're the main character."
As tempers continued to rise, Kushal repeatedly challenged Bali to retaliate, while Bali accused him of deliberately provoking a physical reaction, saying, "He is instigating me ki mere muh se kuch nikale aur yeh mujhe maare. Yehi chahta hai." Despite repeated attempts by Mini Mathur, Seema Sajdeh and Aly Goni to calm the situation, neither side was willing to back down.
Caught in the middle of the escalating confrontation was Vriddhi Patwa, whose survival challenge ended in elimination. Frustrated by the constant arguments overshadowing the moment, she finally lashed out at Kushal, shouting, "Stop it! Pure time room mein instigate kar raha hai... just shut up!" before breaking down in tears and exiting the headquarters.
Even after the elimination, the conflict refused to die down. Seema Sajdeh acknowledged that while Bali may have stretched the argument, she admitted that constantly defending Kushal was no longer helping anyone. In one of the episode's most honest observations, she remarked, "Kushal is like that magic candle that you put on birthday cakes, blow it, bujho, it comes back up. And the only survival is because of you. You need to stop."
The emotional aftermath continued as Aly Goni broke down while speaking about childhood insecurities, while Kushal confided in Sohail Khan, telling him that he was his "sanity" inside the headquarters. Sohail, however, summed up Kushal's personality in his trademark style, saying, "You see, Kushal is a devil that we have brought it up since the past four weeks... shaitaan toh maine tere se bada shaitaan."
Alliance broadcasts daily episodes on Prime Video.
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