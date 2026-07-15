/Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni clash again as Zaid Darbar breaks down on video call with Gauahar Khan

On the other hand, Zaid Darbar, who had been struggling with being away from his family for the longest time, experienced one of the most emotional moments of the episode. He chose to spend 50 points for a video call with Gauahar Khan, leading to a heartfelt conversation. Gauahar offered him a candid reality check, reminding him that in this game, he isn't anyone's priority and urging him to focus on his own journey. The emotional exchange left both of them in tears before Gauahar reassured and encouraged him. Through it all, Zaid could only express how deeply he missed her and their son.