/Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni clash again as Zaid Darbar breaks down on video call with Gauahar Khan

Alliance episode update: The drama inside Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, brings a new twist every day. The latest episode saw allies trying to repair broken equations, only to realise that some rifts are beyond mending. The headquarters once again became a battleground of shifting loyalties and changing equations as emotions ran intense and old rivalries refused to fade.
Kushal Tandon once again attempted to clear the air with Arsalan Goni, hoping to move past their differences. But what began as a conversation quickly escalated into another heated confrontation as the two players clashed over trust, gameplay, and past decisions. The disagreement intensified when both questioned each other's contributions to the alliance, with Kushal declaring, “The biggest mistake I did is coming on this show with Arsalan Goni" while Arsalan maintained that their approaches to the game were fundamentally different. Despite the explosive exchange, the two eventually came together for a conversation and shared a hug, although Arsalan admitted he still needed time before fully moving on.
On the other hand, Zaid Darbar, who had been struggling with being away from his family for the longest time, experienced one of the most emotional moments of the episode. He chose to spend 50 points for a video call with Gauahar Khan, leading to a heartfelt conversation. Gauahar offered him a candid reality check, reminding him that in this game, he isn't anyone's priority and urging him to focus on his own journey. The emotional exchange left both of them in tears before Gauahar reassured and encouraged him. Through it all, Zaid could only express how deeply he missed her and their son.
The focus then shifted back to the competition as a new challenge put every alliance to the test. As the reigning Ace, Mini Mathur was given the power to award the Diamonds advantage, and she chose to give it to the Legends. Despite the advantage, it was the Hunters who emerged victorious in the task, followed by the Warriors, Kings and Legends. Finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, the Legends were tasked with nominating one Ally to join the elimination race. After deliberation, they chose Seema Sajdeh, placing her alongside Payal Gaming and Nikhil Chinapa in the “To Be Deleted List”.
In the latest episode, emotions spilled over, relationships evolved, and the elimination race has grown more intense. Following the latest administrative reshuffle and task outcomes, the official configurations of the headquarters stand as follows:
The Kings: Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie.
The Hunters: Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, and Zaid Darbar.
The Warriors: Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, and Niti Taylor.
The Legends: Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, and Delbar Arya.
Headquarters Ace: Mini Mathur.
Alliance continues its daily broadcast schedule at 12:00 PM IST on Prime Video.
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