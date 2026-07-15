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  • /Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni clash again as Zaid Darbar breaks down on video call with Gauahar Khan

Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni clash again as Zaid Darbar breaks down on video call with Gauahar Khan

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of Alliance delivered another emotional rollercoaster as Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni's unresolved tensions erupted once again, while Zaid Darbar shared a tearful moment with wife Gauahar Khan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni clash again as Zaid Darbar breaks down on video call with Gauahar Khan
Image Credit: file photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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