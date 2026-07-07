New Delhi: The drama inside Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, intensified in the latest episode as trust was put to the ultimate test. What began as a week of strategy, secret conversations and fragile alliances ended with shocking betrayals, emotional eliminations and a major twist that could completely change the game.
The competition at the Alliance headquarters is getting more intense with each passing day. Tensions were already running high and loyalties were being tested at every turn when a secret task changed everything, throwing the entire house into complete chaos. Just when the new alliances were beginning to find their footing, trust became the biggest question mark inside the game. Conversations turned into confrontations, loyalties were quietly tested, and by the end of the day, friendships had been questioned, tempers had flared and four allies found themselves standing on the brink of elimination. In Alliance, the biggest threat wasn't always the rival alliance, sometimes it was the ally standing right beside you.
The day's biggest twist began when Ace Arsalan Goni was summoned to the Comms Room and handed a powerful responsibility. Tasked with secretly selecting one ally from every alliance, Arslan chose Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, Niti Taylor and Nikhil Chinapa, setting off a chain of events that would shake every equation inside the headquarters. While each alliance knew the identity of its own secret agent, the challenge lay in uncovering the hidden agents from the rival alliances without exposing their own. As the task unfolded, suspicion spread rapidly across the headquarters, turning every conversation into a guessing game. Who was quietly protecting their alliance and who was secretly working against everyone else?
But before the game could expose its secret players, another rivalry came back into the spotlight. A casual remark by Kushal Tandon during a conversation with Vriddhi Patwa quickly reached Dolly Javed, who wasted no time confronting him. While Kushal insisted his words had been misunderstood, Dolly wasn't willing to let the matter go. As the disagreement escalated, even Mini Mathur stepped in, pointing out that the original conversation had been interpreted differently.
Meanwhile, the secret task quietly continued to unfold across the headquarters. As allies tried to identify the hidden agents among them, the challenge soon turned into a battle of suspicion, strategy and survival. In a move that immediately raised eyebrows, Kushal Tandon pulled Sabby Suri aside and convinced her to reveal the Hunters' secret agent in the name of proving her loyalty, while Ruhee Dosani quietly passed on another crucial name. The revelation didn't stay hidden for long, as the Hunters soon confronted Sabby over her conversation with Kushal, leaving the alliance questioning where her loyalties truly lay. By the end of the task, Dolly Javed and Payal Gaming emerged as the biggest targets, with Vriddhi Patwa, Agu Stanley Chiedozie and Armaan Khera also making the list. Convinced that Kushal had orchestrated the entire plan, Dolly labelled him the "mastermind," accusing Sabby of playing his game instead of her own. Had strategy quietly started outweighing loyalty inside the headquarters?
The real consequences, however, came only after the challenge ended. Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, Niti Taylor and Nikhil Chinapa were all caught, immediately putting themselves on the brink of elimination. As the task demanded one final decision, Sabby added Dolly Javed's name, Nikhil nominated Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Delbar chose Sohail Khan and Niti put Armaan Khera forward. Emotions only grew stronger when Payal Gaming broke down after Nikhil had nominated her.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a survival reality show where loyalties shift overnight and no alliance is guaranteed to last. Following the first reshuffle, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan are part of the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah and Ruhee Dosani continue as the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arsalan Goni and Zaid Darbar make up the Legends.
With friendships under pressure, betrayals becoming increasingly common and the Ace title now up for grabs, the competition is entering its most unpredictable phase yet. Fresh episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.
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