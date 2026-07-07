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Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Dolly Javed's feud gets messier, secret agents exposed

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of Alliance delivered one of the season's biggest twists as a secret mission sparked chaos across the headquarters. Hidden loyalties were exposed, friendships came under scrutiny and four contestants landed on the brink of elimination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon and Dolly Javed's feud gets messier, secret agents exposed
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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