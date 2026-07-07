Meanwhile, the secret task quietly continued to unfold across the headquarters. As allies tried to identify the hidden agents among them, the challenge soon turned into a battle of suspicion, strategy and survival. In a move that immediately raised eyebrows, Kushal Tandon pulled Sabby Suri aside and convinced her to reveal the Hunters' secret agent in the name of proving her loyalty, while Ruhee Dosani quietly passed on another crucial name. The revelation didn't stay hidden for long, as the Hunters soon confronted Sabby over her conversation with Kushal, leaving the alliance questioning where her loyalties truly lay. By the end of the task, Dolly Javed and Payal Gaming emerged as the biggest targets, with Vriddhi Patwa, Agu Stanley Chiedozie and Armaan Khera also making the list. Convinced that Kushal had orchestrated the entire plan, Dolly labelled him the "mastermind," accusing Sabby of playing his game instead of her own. Had strategy quietly started outweighing loyalty inside the headquarters?