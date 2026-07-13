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Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon challenges Aly Goni, says 'Jo karna hai kar le'

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of Alliance witnessed a dramatic face-off between Aly Goni and Kushal Tandon as their unresolved differences erupted into a heated confrontation. A crucial System Alert and a high-stakes task further shook the game's equations, leaving one contestant on the brink of elimination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon challenges Aly Goni, says 'Jo karna hai kar le'
Image Credit: Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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