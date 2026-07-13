Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon challenges Aly Goni, says 'Jo karna hai kar le'

A System Alert soon interrupted the calm, asking the Allies to face what the outside world had been saying about them. Each alliance nominated one representative for the task, with Ruhee Dosani stepping up for the Kings, Zaid Darbar for the Hunters, Rivva Kishan for the Warriors and Nikhil Chinapa representing the Legends. Once the challenge concluded, the Warriors claimed the top spot, followed by the Kings and Hunters, leaving the Legends at the bottom of the leaderboard. The consequence was immediate, Nikhil Chinapa found himself on the To Be Deleted list, proving once again that inside the headquarters, fortunes can change within minutes. If the task shifted the game, the conversations that followed changed the mood entirely.