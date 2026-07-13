Alliance episode update: Kushal Tandon challenges Aly Goni, says 'Jo karna hai kar le'

New Delhi: The drama inside Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, reached an all-time high in the latest episode. Just when it looked like the latest reshuffle had finally settled the headquarters, old misunderstandings resurfaced. A crucial System Alert shifted the game's momentum, and one heated confrontation left everyone questioning where loyalties truly lie.
The day began with Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni attempting to clear the air after the growing tension between Aly and Kushal. Caught between his Alliance and his brother, Arslan tried to keep the conversation from spiralling. Standing by his point, Aly maintained that he wasn't targeting Kushal but taking a stand for Vanshaj. He said, "Subha maine kya bola abhi yaha beth ke... disrespect karna age ko leke maine pura bola ke in logo ko maja kyu aata hai, but aapko yeh baat samjhni padegi ki uss ladke ne age ko leke kuch bola hi nahi hai pure season mein bhai." As the discussion continued, Kushal acknowledged what had shaped his opinion, admitting, "Mera pre notion tha ke ussne badtameezi kari hai, mera usse aur kuch nahi tha." For a moment, it looked like the issue had finally been put to rest. But Alliance had other plans.
A System Alert soon interrupted the calm, asking the Allies to face what the outside world had been saying about them. Each alliance nominated one representative for the task, with Ruhee Dosani stepping up for the Kings, Zaid Darbar for the Hunters, Rivva Kishan for the Warriors and Nikhil Chinapa representing the Legends. Once the challenge concluded, the Warriors claimed the top spot, followed by the Kings and Hunters, leaving the Legends at the bottom of the leaderboard. The consequence was immediate, Nikhil Chinapa found himself on the To Be Deleted list, proving once again that inside the headquarters, fortunes can change within minutes. If the task shifted the game, the conversations that followed changed the mood entirely.
Just when it seemed Aly and Kushal had finally moved on, the disagreement resurfaced once again. Kushal questioned Aly's intentions, believing the newest Ally was quietly encouraging others to stand against him, while Aly insisted he had only been asking everyone to play fearlessly. The conversation quickly escalated, with neither willing to back down.
The confrontation reached its peak when Kushal openly challenged Aly, declaring, "Jo karna hai bahar karte hai kyuki andar toh kuch kar nahi sakte... mein toh bol raha hu task le aao aur karlo bhidne wala one on one kal ke kal" Aly remained unfazed, replying, "Jo marzi karna hai bhai." As tempers flared and voices grew louder. What had started as an attempt to clear one misunderstanding had now become the headquarters' biggest flashpoint.
Has Aly Goni's arrival already changed Kushal Tandon's game? And with Arslan finding himself caught between two important equations, will this confrontation leave lasting cracks inside the headquarters?
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Agu Stanley Chiedozie form the Kings. Sohail Khan, Vriddhi Patwa, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar make up the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arslan Goni and Niti Taylor are the Warriors, while Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya form the Legends, with Mini Mathur continuing as the Ace of the headquarters.
Catch fresh episodes of Alliance streaming daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.
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