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  • /Alliance episode update: Nikhil Chinapa's shocking switch sparks trust issues, Payal Gaming gets emotional

Alliance episode update: Nikhil Chinapa's shocking switch sparks trust issues, Payal Gaming gets emotional

Alliance Episode 2 delivers shocking betrayals, emotional confessions, explosive confrontations and a game-changing first task as loyalties are tested like never before.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Nikhil Chinapa's shocking switch sparks trust issues, Payal Gaming gets emotional
Image Credit: (file photo)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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