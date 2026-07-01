Alliance episode update: The latest episode of strategy-based reality show, Alliance, delivered one of its most emotional moments yet. In the latest episode, veteran actor and politician Ravi Kishan bid farewell to the headquarters after receiving the "call of duty" to return to Gorakhpur. His departure has left contestants in tears and marked a turning point in the game, as the System simultaneously announced the start of the high-stakes Knockouts. This latest development has triggered fresh tensions and power struggles within the alliances.
Holding back tears, Ravi Kishan signed off saying, "Mere duty ka call aa gaya hai... logon ne mujhe vote kiya hai. Main wapas Gorakhpur jaa raha hoon. Wahi rehta hoon main." His farewell left the headquarters emotional, with Nikhil Chinapa admitting he had learnt so much from Ravi, Armaan Khera breaking down while handing over his earnings to him, and Ravi himself confessing that these were tears the camera had never seen from him before.
Rivva Kishan struggled to accept Ravi's exit. Even after he left, Rivva couldn't hold back her emotions, admitting that Ravi had been her biggest strength inside the game. She said, "Yaad aa rahi hai... incomplete feel ho raha hai. Shakti hai woh meri."
As Kunal Kemmu tried lifting her spirits, the headquarters barely had time to recover before the System struck again. The tracker was locked and the race for points was officially over. With the Hunters leading the leaderboard, followed by the Legends, Kings and Warriors, every position has now become a fight for survival.
With third place on the line, alliances had to race across a narrow bridge, dodge a swinging wrecking ball and solve a puzzle before reaching the finish. But while the challenge tested speed and teamwork, it was the decisions made before stepping into the arena that left the biggest impact.The Kings' defeat quickly turned into a blame game. Armaan Khera admitted he wanted to step into the challenge, Nikhil Chinapa insisted otherwise, Vanshaj Singh openly disagreed, and even Payal Gaming questioned Nikhil's leadership. She said, "Nikhil sir, hum humesha aapki baat sunte nahi hai. But jab humari baat sun ne ki baari aati hai aap sunte kyu nahii."
And while the Hunters had finally found their winning moment, the celebrations didn't last too long. Delbar Arya finally snapped at Sabby Suri, calling her the "most ungrateful person ever." Sabby fired back, but eventually walked away in tears. Before the headquarters could even recover from one emotional goodbye, the System had already changed the game.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a strategy-based reality show where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the first reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends.
With the Knockouts officially underway, survival is no longer just about winning tasks, it might just depend on whether your own alliance survives itself. Catch fresh episodes daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.
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