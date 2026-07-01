Alliance episode update: The latest episode of strategy-based reality show, Alliance, delivered one of its most emotional moments yet. In the latest episode, veteran actor and politician Ravi Kishan bid farewell to the headquarters after receiving the "call of duty" to return to Gorakhpur. His departure has left contestants in tears and marked a turning point in the game, as the System simultaneously announced the start of the high-stakes Knockouts. This latest development has triggered fresh tensions and power struggles within the alliances.