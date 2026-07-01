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  • /Alliance episode update: Ravi Kishan bids farewell, Sabby Suri-Delbar Arya's explosive clash leaves fans stunned

Alliance episode update: Ravi Kishan bids farewell, Sabby Suri-Delbar Arya's explosive clash leaves fans stunned

Alliance episode update: Ravi Kishan's exit from Alliance left contestants devastated, with several members struggling to hold back their emotions. As the game entered its Knockout phase, old alliances began showing cracks and new conflicts quickly emerged.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Ravi Kishan bids farewell, Sabby Suri-Delbar Arya's explosive clash leaves fans stunned
Image Credit: file photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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