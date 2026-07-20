Alliance episode update: Sohail Khan recalls love story with Seema as Kushal faces fresh clash

Alliance episode update: The competitive reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, recently entered a brand-new chapter as the game underwent its biggest reset yet. Old equations were put aside in favour of new partnerships. As discussions around the new alliances picked up pace before the first task, Kushal Tandon was keen on having Bali in the Warriors, but Bali made it clear that he didn't want to be in the same alliance as Kushal, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan.
On the other hand, Seema admitted she didn't want to share an alliance with Vriddhi Patwa, while also expressing her wish for Sohail to become the next Ace. Sohail, however, wasn’t in a rush to take on the role just yet, making it clear he’d rather step up as Ace only if and when Seema's place in the game came under real threat.
Amid all the strategy and speculation, the mood shifted when Kushal asked Sohail how he and Seema had first met, Sohail recounts, “Delhi mein shaadi mein mile the, I think her parents got to know, they were very upset with her. I said let's move on, let's not get into a negative space regarding her parents, whatever it is. Four months we weren't in touch.” Their paths crossed again one night at a party, where Seema told him she’d gotten engaged to someone else, and Sohail admitted to keeping his distance. It was then, Sohail shared, that everything took an unexpected turn, “our common friend, her cousins and my childhood friends is Chikki Panday and Chunky Panday, toh yeh Chikki aur Chunky ke ghar rehne chali gayi ussi raat ko, toh obviously usse dhundte hue mere yahan aaye, I just sent the information down that she is not with me, she is with Chikki and Chunky, with your family, your cousin, so you can check on her.”
The conversation then moved to what Sohail described as the turning point in their story. He recalled Seema's father and brother flying back from South Africa before he finally met them. “Maine Seema ko bola, you go meet Papa. They both started crying”, he remembered, adding that the emotional meeting soon turned into a conversation about their future together. When Kushal asked how long it took before they got married, Sohail's answer surprised everyone: “One week.”
In the headquarters, alliances are reshuffled for the new week as follows:
The Kings: Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, Agu Stanley Chiedozie
The Hunters: Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, Zaid Darbar
The Warriors: Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, Niti Taylor
The Legends: Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, Delbar Arya (Mini Mathur serves as Ace)
As the Ace of the headquarters, Agu Stanley Chiedozie introduced a new twist, giving one alliance the power to target another for the entire week, with the chosen team having to surrender 10% of their points as "Lagaan". After hearing everyone's pitches, the Kings chose to target the Warriors, handing Kushal's team an early setback.
However, the game soon shifted to the week's first challenge, where the alliances battled it out in an emoji movie guessing task. The Kings emerged victorious and as the Warriors debated who should go on the To Be Deleted list, the discussion quickly shifted away from strategy and towards unresolved personal tensions. That's when Vriddhi confronted Kushal over the way he had been speaking to her throughout the day.
Vriddhi called out Kushal for the way he spoke to her, saying, "Kushal, aapko na mere saath thoda normally baat karna chahiye... tone down your tone with me." Kushal defended himself, replying, "Meri tone neeche hi hai, tameez se baat karo," but Vriddhi stood her ground, insisting, "Aapki tone bahut badtameezi hai mere saath." With neither willing to back down, the Warriors failed to arrive at a unanimous decision and informed the system they had no name to submit, exposing cracks in the newly formed alliance within hours of its creation.
Alliance broadcasts daily episodes on Prime Video.
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