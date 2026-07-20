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Alliance episode update: Sohail Khan recalls love story with Seema as Kushal faces fresh clash

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of Alliance saw emotions, strategy and fresh conflicts collide as Sohail Khan opened up about his love story with Seema Sajdeh. Meanwhile, a heated exchange between Kushal Tandon and Vriddhi Patwa exposed cracks within the newly formed Warriors alliance.

Edited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Sohail Khan recalls love story with Seema as Kushal faces fresh clash
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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