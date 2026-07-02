/Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh turns against Nikhil Chinapa as cracks deepen within the Kings alliance

The tension reached its peak when Armaan's name came up for the To Be Deleted list. Refusing to stay quiet, Vanshaj made his stand crystal clear, saying, "He literally told me, 'I will not let him play.' Toh tum kyun deserve karte ho jaana? And honestly I am so tired of losing just because of him.. Please apne aap ko unse neeche mat consider karo. He deserves to be nominated. There is no doubt about it."