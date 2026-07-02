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  • /Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh turns against Nikhil Chinapa as cracks deepen within the Kings alliance

Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh turns against Nikhil Chinapa as cracks deepen within the Kings alliance

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of Alliance saw tensions explode within the Kings alliance as Vanshaj Singh openly questioned Nikhil Chinapa's leadership. With the Knockouts heating up, internal conflicts are now threatening to derail the alliance's game.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh turns against Nikhil Chinapa as cracks deepen within the Kings alliance
Image Credit: file photo

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