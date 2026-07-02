/Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh turns against Nikhil Chinapa as cracks deepen within the Kings alliance

Alliance episode update: The latest episode of strategy-based reality show, Alliance, delivered one of its most emotional moments yet. In the latest episode, after locking horns with Kushal Tandon, Vanshaj Singh has now set his sights on Nikhil Chinapa. As the Knockouts intensify, the digital creator isn't holding back, openly questioning Nikhil's decisions after yet another setback for the Kings. What began as frustration over the alliance's performance quickly snowballed into a much bigger confrontation inside the headquarters.
The Kings didn't just lose a Knockout, they seemed to lose faith in the man calling the shots. The cracks within the alliance were impossible to ignore as Armaan Khera, Payal Gaming and Vanshaj joined forces in questioning Nikhil's strategy. Has the move that brought Nikhil into the Kings now become the very reason the alliance is beginning to fall apart?
The tension reached its peak when Armaan's name came up for the To Be Deleted list. Refusing to stay quiet, Vanshaj made his stand crystal clear, saying, "He literally told me, 'I will not let him play.' Toh tum kyun deserve karte ho jaana? And honestly I am so tired of losing just because of him.. Please apne aap ko unse neeche mat consider karo. He deserves to be nominated. There is no doubt about it."
Ironically, the move that once looked like Nikhil's smartest decision is now raising the biggest questions. Leaving his original alliance and joining the Kings was expected to strengthen his game—but has that gamble completely backfired? Has Nikhil walked into an alliance that's no longer willing to stand by him?
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends.
With the Knockouts only getting tougher, one question refuses to go away, can the Kings survive the game if they're already turning against their own? Catch fresh episodes of Alliance daily at 12 noon, on Prime Video.
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