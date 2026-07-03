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Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh voted out after Nikhil Chinapa's shocking move against Kings

Nikhil Chinapa’s vote against his own alliance sparks major betrayal drama in the Kings, followed by Vanshaj Singh’s emotional elimination and a new Ace twist shaking up the game.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Alliance episode update: Vanshaj Singh voted out after Nikhil Chinapa's shocking move against Kings
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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