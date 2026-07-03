New Delhi: The drama inside Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, intensified in the latest episode as trust was put to the ultimate test. What began as a week of strategy, secret conversations and fragile alliances ended with shocking betrayals, emotional eliminations and a major twist that could completely change the game.
After days of plotting and shifting equations, the latest episode finally answered the biggest question of the week, who would become the first casualty when the game turned personal? The answer left the entire house stunned.
The cracks within the Kings, which had started showing in the previous episode, finally came out in the open. Both the Warriors and the Kings unanimously nominated Armaan Khera, but the biggest surprise came from inside the Kings themselves. Nikhil Chinapa voted against his own alliance member, exposing the growing divide within the group.
Vanshaj Singh didn't hold back after the nomination, revealing that he had never trusted Nikhil from day one. According to him, everyone remained loyal to the Kings while they were winning, but loyalties changed the moment the game took a different turn, raising serious questions over whether alliances inside the house are already beginning to fall apart.
Meanwhile, the Legends emerged victorious in this week's Knockout Challenge after defeating the Hunters, earning the Top Alliance title and securing the strongest position in the game. However, the victory came with a difficult responsibility, as every alliance was once again required to nominate one contestant for elimination.
The emotional pressure of the game proved overwhelming for Ruhee Dosani, who broke down in tears while speaking about the difficult decision.
"It was very heavy, and I had to let it out. Bahut emotions hai… we're close to the end of the week. It's been a week with these people and I'm a people's person. Iss liye mujhe reality show mein nahi aana tha."
The Kings had barely recovered from Armaan's nomination when another major blow followed. As every alliance voted to eliminate one contestant, Sabby Suri, Nikhil Chinapa, Armaan Khera, Rivva Kishan and Vanshaj Singh found themselves on the chopping block.
The episode reached its emotional moment when Vanshaj Singh was ultimately voted out of the game. His exit left several contestants visibly emotional, especially Payal Gaming, who shared a close bond with him.
Breaking down after his elimination, Payal said, "He is like a brother to me," leaving the house emotional.
The elimination also sparked speculation over whether Kushal Tandon's game strategy had finally worked in his favour or if the outcome was simply a coincidence.
Just when the contestants believed the drama was over, host Kunal Kemmu introduced yet another game-changing twist. Following the Legends' victory, the race for the coveted Ace title officially began. One contestant from within the Legends and one selected from among their allies will now compete for a position that comes with unmatched power and luxury inside the game.
The Legends nominated Arsalan Goni and Niti Taylor for the challenge, setting the stage for another crucial battle that could reshape the competition.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a survival reality show where loyalties shift overnight and no alliance is guaranteed to last. Following the first reshuffle, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan are part of the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah and Ruhee Dosani continue as the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arsalan Goni and Zaid Darbar make up the Legends.
With friendships under pressure, betrayals becoming increasingly common and the Ace title now up for grabs, the competition is entering its most unpredictable phase yet. Fresh episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.
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